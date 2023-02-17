Mayim Bialik Shares Hair-Raising Video With Fans Ahead of ‘Jeopardy!’ Return

Ever wondered how Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik changes her hairstyle so often? Well, wonder no more, as the Call Me Kat star has given fans a peek behind the curtain at “how the sausage is made.”

Bialik, who will return to Jeopardy! on February 20 as the High School Reunion Tournament gets underway, shared a video with her Instagram followers where she revealed her hair secrets. Fans have often wondered how she quickly goes from the short style she rocks on her Fox sitcom to the long locks she recently sported on Celebrity Jeopardy!

“You know sometimes they say if you don’t want to see how the sausage is made?” the Big Bang Theory alum said in the video before revealing various hair extensions hanging from her dressing room wall.

Bialik’s followers loved the reveal and how open she was about sharing her beauty ritual.

“I’ve wondered so many times about your hair. Now I can sleep at night! Lol,” one person wrote in the comments. Another added, “As a stylist I can say they do a great job of hiding it.”

“Ah haw! I wondered if you had let your hair grow out. Now we know the truth!” wrote another fan. “Just love you. My girls (ages 17 and 15) look up to you and I couldn’t be happier with the role mode they have chosen!” said another commenter.

“This is giving Moira Rose vibes and I’m here for it! Do you have a different name for each wig??” said another, while one person commented, “You are so… A have no words. Real woman? I’m just happy, that Instagram recommended your post.”

Bialik is set to return to Jeopardy! on February 20, taking over from Ken Jennings, who has been handling hosting duties on the currently airing 39th season since September. She will host the High School Reunion Tournament until March 9 and then remain on as host of the regular show while Jennings takes a break.