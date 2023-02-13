‘Jeopardy!’ High School Reunion Tournament Sets Matchups With Mayim Bialik Hosting

Jeopardy! is gearing up for its first-ever High School Reunion Tournament which will kick off on Monday, February 20, and run through March 9. Mayim Bialik will host all 14 episodes, which will play in lieu of regular Jeopardy! episodes.

The tournament reunites former teen contestants from four seasons ago who appeared in Jeopardy!‘s two Teen Tournaments. Now, the bright young minds who impressed viewers with their knowledge in the past are being given a chance to do it again, this time as college students.

The High School Reunion Tournament is described as a first-of-its-kind twist on the traditional College Championship format as 27 former teen competitors reunite to face off in a 14-day special event with a $100,000 grand prize on the line and a spot in the Tournament of Champions up for grabs.

The format will consist of nine quarterfinal games, three semifinals, and a two-day, total-point affair final. The tournament’s Quarterfinal games will take place between Monday, February 20, and Friday, February 24, as well as Monday, February 27, and Thursday, February 2. The first Semifinal game will take place Friday, March 3, and carry on from Monday, March 6 through Tuesday, March 7. The two Finals games will take place Wednesday, March 8, and Friday, March 9.

Competitor matchups for the Quarterfinals are as follows:

Monday, February 20

Rohit Kataria, a junior at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn. from Wheelersburg, Ohio

Audrey Sarin, a senior at Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo from Redmond, Wash.

Maya Wright, a senior at Emory University in Atlanta, Ga. from Peachtree City, Ga.

Tuesday, February 21

Avi Gupta, a senior at Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif. from Portland, Ore.

Jack Izzo, a senior at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. from San Diego, Calif.

Alison Purcell, a senior at the University of Texas at Austin from Bellaire, Texas

Wednesday, February 22

Sreekar Madabushi, a junior at Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Ga. from Basking Ridge, N.J.

Stephanie Pierson, a junior at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill from Macon, Ga.

Autumn Shelton, a junior at Princeton University in Princeton, N.J. from Lamar, Mo.

Thursday, February 23

Justin Bolsen, a first-year student at Brown University in Providence, R.I. from Canton, Ga.

Teagan O’Sullivan, a first-year student at American University in Washington, D.C. from Watertown, Mass.

Shriya Yarlagadda, a sophomore at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. from Grand Blanc, Mich.

Friday, February 24

Jackson Jones, a junior at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn. from Louisville, Ky.

Isabella Pagano, a first-year student at CalTech in Pasadena, Calif. from Libertyville, Ill.

Ryan Presler, a high school senior at Brandon Valley High School in Brandon, S.D. from Sioux Falls, S.D.

Monday, February 27

Rohan Kapileshwari, a senior at the University of Texas at Austin from Winston-Salem, N.C.

Claire Sattler, a senior at Yale University in New Haven, Conn. from Bonita Springs, Fla.

Rhea Sinha, a recent graduate of Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y. from Chatham, N.J.

Tuesday, February 28

Anish Maddipoti, a junior at the University of Texas at Austin from Austin, Texas

Lucas Miner, a junior at Yale University in New Haven, Conn. from Miami, Fla.

Audrey Satchivi, a senior at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind. from Carmel, Ind.

Wednesday, March 1

Tim Cho, a senior at Columbia University in New York, N.Y. from Champaign, Ill.

Dan Oxman, a senior at the University of Maryland in College Park, Md. from South Orange, N.J.

Eesha Sohail, a recent graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles from Bakersfield, Calif.

Thursday, March 2

Maggie Brown, a sophomore at the University of West Florida in Pensacola, Fla. from Pensacola. Fla.

Hannah Nekritz, a senior at Brandeis University in Waltham, Mass. from Stamford, Conn.

Caleb Richmond, a sophomore at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. from Bedford, N.H.

Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament, Begins Monday, February 20, Check your local listings