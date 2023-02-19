Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

American Idol is now old enough to drink as the series returns for season 21 (number 6 on ABC). No better way to celebrate than starting the auditions in Las Vegas where judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie rocked the house. Host Ryan Seacrest brought in a fresh crop of hopefuls to not only “Sin City” but also at auditions in New Orleans and Nashville.

The premiere was not short on talent and tears, and included one emotional tribute to a fallen friend. We also saw a famous Idol alum unexpectedly join in on a performance. And let’s not forget the appearance of a showgirl called Katy, who received a golden ticket and a sought-after platinum ticket.

See what happened on opening night, below.

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for American Idol’s premiere.]

Haven Madison

The first one out of the gates was the 16-year-old from Clarksville, Tennessee. Her dad, a lead singer of a Christian band, accompanied her on guitar. She performed “Fifteen,” an original you could have thought came from the Taylor Swift songbook. Haven floored the judges and dad, who was in tears after her performance. Lionel complimented her songwriting ability. Katy could hear the authenticity in her voice. Luke was impressed. Easy yes all around from the three judges.

Lucy Love

This 28-year-old from Arkansas got bars and oozed personality. She performed Marvin Gaye’s “I Heard It Through the Grapevine.” “LL” spoke about how music was her safe haven growing up. Lionel thought there was more there and asked for a “no-gimmicks song” to which the mother of two delivered a little Donny Hathaway aptly titled “A Song for You.” Katy referred to her as a Mary J. Blige on fire. Luke admitted he had written her off and was proven wrong. On to Hollywood.

Colin Stough

The small-town Mississippi boy could be likened to last year’s Idol winner Noah Thompson. The 18-year-old sang “Simple Man” by Lynyrd Skynyrd. And I thought Shinedown had a damn good rendition, but Colin’s was right up there. Luke said he was what American Idol is all about. Katy thinks he has the stardust. Mama made the right decision to sign Colin up for the competition. The judges were unanimous yeses.

Zachariah Smith

It turns out Colin isn’t the only standout from the city of Amory. This fry cook and burger flipper had some serious pipes as displayed, singing “Hurt So Good” by John Mellencamp. The judges loved him from the first “Make it hurt so good.” Luke encouraged him to get his “damn apron and lighter fluid and burn the apron.” Katy and Lionel enjoyed how fun he was. Zachariah is ready for the bright lights of Hollywood.

Lyric Medeiros

Lyric made the trek from Hawaii to Nashville hoping for her big break. She was inspired to pursue music by her early ’90s hitmaker dad Glenn Medeiros, whose hits included “Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love for You.” She decided to sing “Love Me Like You Mean It” by Kelsea Ballerini. Katy wanted more than safe and cute. Lyric answered with Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats.” Luke wanted more rough around the edges. She squeaked by thanks to yeses from Lionel and Katy.

Iam Tongi

First from New Orleans was also from Hawaii and moved to Seattle. His dad, who passed away a couple of months ago, got him into music. He chose “Monsters” by James as a dedication dedicated to his late father. The performance received a unanimous standing ovation. Lionel said his dad would be proud. Katy felt he hit a nerve, which is what great storytellers and artists do. Luke was a puddle. The country star got thinking about how his nephew lost his dad and came to live with him. Not a surprise the 18-year-old secured a golden ticket.

Michael Williams

The 21-year-old from Mason, Ohio caught the eye of Katy. He sang “Talking to the Moon” by Bruno Mars. Katy swooned. Luke thought he did a great job with all-around singing. Lionel said he is not just a pretty face and the total package. Katy saw a little Shawn Mendes and Harry Styles. She went as far as to call him Top 10 material. We’ll see this heartthrob-in-the-making in Hollywood.

Megan Danielle

The 20-year-old from Douglasville, Georgia got the thrill of a lifetime during her audition. She spoke about how her grandpa passed away a year ago and how he was one of her biggest fans. The waitress performed “You Say” by Lauren Daigle, who just so happened to be in Las Vegas. The Idol alum surprised Megan by joining her in the middle of the audition. Lauren said Megan’s story reminded her of her own. Luke feels Megan is an unpolished diamond and will be fun to watch her grow. Lionel wants to push her to get out of her shell. Katy could feel good Southern grit in her voice. She received a golden ticket.

Tyson Venegas

The 17-year-old Canadian used music as a young child to help with speech delay. One of his biggest concerts growing up was Lionel Richie. Talk about coming full circle. Tyson gifted the room with a goosebump-inducing rendition of Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind.” Tyson impressed the judges so much that he received a coveted platinum ticket from the Las Vegas auditions! This gives him a chance to coast through a whole day of Hollywood Week.

Jack Nicora

The 19-year-old brought his pet bird Mango to the audition for good luck. The old soul looks to bring Doo-wop back with a performance of “In the Still of the Night.” Katy said he has to work on his breathing. Luke agreed and that he needs to also seal up the vocals. Katy was infatuated with a sparrow that showed up. But not enough to give him a no. Lionel and Luke followed.

Kya Monee

Last but certainly not least was a returning face from season 4. She jogged the memory of the judges by revealing Willie Spence was her duet partner during Hollywood Week. Willie season 4 in San Diego. The two formed a bond from then on. Sadly, Willie died in a car accident in 2022. Kya said three days before he passed he encouraged Kya to audition again. She sang the song she and Willie picked, which was “I’m Here” from The Color Purple. Tears flowed from Kya as she got to the heart of the song. Judges filled with tears. Lionel felt the performance was divinely guided. Luke felt like Willie was still here. Katy could sense the connection. And so Kya heads to Hollywood for herself and Willie’s memory.

