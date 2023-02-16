After six seasons, Ryan Seacrest has announced that he’s stepping down from Live with Kelly and Ryan and that Kelly Ripa‘s husband, Mark Consuelos, will take his place as co-host.

Consuelos will be the fourth permanent co-host Ripa has worked with since she joined the show in 2001. However, the Riverdale and All My Children star is no stranger to the show, having guested on several occasions in the past.

Throughout her tenure on the show and through multiple hosts, namely Regis Philbin and later Michael Strahan, Conseulos has stepped in to guest-host multiple times, including moments Seacrest was unavailable due to his hosting schedule with American Idol.

Goodbyes are never easy, but we look forward to welcoming Ryan back regularly with open arms. As a fan-favorite guest host for years, Mark is no stranger to the ‘Live’ family. Having him join the show is so special for us, and we’re sure that viewers will feel the same,” said Michael Gelman, executive producer of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

So in celebration of the announcement of the newly rebranded “Live with Kelly and Mark,” we’ve curated Consuelos’ 7 best moments on Live alongside his wife.

How do you feel about the announcement? Let us know in the poll below, and take a look at some of the couple’s best moments before their first official show!

Mark Gets Told He Wears Too Much Cologne



Mark’s reaction is priceless after Kelly gently rebuffs him for wearing too much cologne. The couple has a cute dynamic, are obviously very comfortable around each other, and have the perfect banter to host a talk show, as can be seen in the clip above.

Kelly & Mark Teach Son How to Drive



Parents talk about being parents and their different parenting skills when it comes to teaching their kid how to drive. Then we get a little insight into how their parents taught them, and it’s cute.

Mark Goes to Jury Duty



This sounds like a guy coming home to tell his wife about his time on jury duty. Mark shares his anecdote and the couple high-five that he could get out of it. When Kelly tells him his charm gets him out of anything, he smiles into the camera while the shiny teeth sound effect plays.

Kelly Reads Mark’s High School Yearbook



There’s nothing funnier than watching a husband getting grilled by his wife. In this case, he suffers the third degree in front of a live audience as Kelly reads aloud his signed high school yearbook. The read-along becomes an adventure book before long, and the plot begins to thicken as a result. “I was a pimp,” Mark slyly replies at the end.

Mark Reacts to Being Called Mean After Sex



What happens when your sex life becomes trending news? Well, you bring the topic up on the show, of course! Mark comes on Live! to clear his name: He’s not mean after “grown-up time,” he just falls asleep.

Lola Walked in on Kelly and Mark…Again!



Mark wanted a gift for Father’s Day, despite there being a house full of people downstairs. However, Kelly relents, and they make whoopie. Unfortunately, their daughter Lola walks in on them. “You just ruined my birthday! And my life!,” Lola shrieks during Kelly’s impression. “And I used to see in color, and now everything is gray!”

Kelly & Mark Talk About Lola’s Selfies and Riverdale Fans



Kelly and Mark love talking about their daughter, and in this skit, they talk about her obsession with her phone. But during his time in Riverdale, Mark realized it’s not just her; it’s all young people. Come for the story, and stay for Kelly’s selfie impressions.