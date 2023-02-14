‘Wheel of Fortune’: Who Were the Best & Worst Couples From the Valentine’s Day Episode?

The February 14, 2023 installment of Wheel of Fortune saw three couples join hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White for Valentine’s Day during the show’s Sweethearts Week. The episode introduced contestants Nick and Abi from Phoenix, AZ, Roger, and Toni Bushong, who have been married for 31 years, and Kadeine and Josh Peterson, who relocated from New York to California.

Nick, who works in real estate, and Abi, a stay-at-home mom, have been together for five years—although they joke 20 (Sajak suggests they met in the nursery)—and have three daughters. The Bushongs enjoy pickleball, outrigger canoes, off-roading, oh yeah, and an adult son (which explains the extreme activities.) Lastly, The Petersons are parents of two who met during college; they both work at a boarding school.

The perfect gift for Valentine’s Day? Winning Wheel of Fortune ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YfeMotXNBQ — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) February 15, 2023

A highlight from the episode featured the couples attempting to solve the triple toss-up, which asked, “What are you doing?” with answers including indulgent date responses such as “ordering appetizers,” “ordering dessert,” and “ordering a second dessert.”

However, it was Roger and Toni who drove away the winners with a Mercedes Benz GLA250 worth $45,995 and $64,945 worth of cash and prizes in the trunk.

The couple on the left was the worst couple ever. They should break up immediately. #wheeloffortune — Wheel Watcher (@wheelwatcha) February 15, 2023

Although all the couple contestants were lovely, when it comes to the best and worst couple on the Valentine’s Day edition of the show, we leave it to you to decide! The sweethearts all had their own banter and unique charm, but which represented Sweethearts Week the best? And no, we’re not counting Vanna’s matching Sweethearts Week display sweater, either.

