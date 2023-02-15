‘Abbott’ Heats Up, Netflix in ‘Full Swing’ with ‘African Queens,’ ‘Masked Singer’ Premiere

A small fire in Abbott Elementary’s teachers’ lounge puts Barbara in the hot seat. Netflix presents a docuseries following players on the PGA Tour and the first in a series of docu-dramatized profiles of African queens. Fox’s The Masked Singer introduces a colorful new batch of outrageously costumed quasi-celebrities.

ABC

Abbott Elementary

9/8c

It’s no secret that the Emmy-winning Abbott is creatively on fire, but this week it’s literally the case, when Philly firefighters (led by Mike O’Malley as the chief) swarm in to extinguish a small blaze in the teachers’ lounge that began with a lighted candle and a shawl, both belonging to Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph). A trauma counselor (NCIS: New Orleans’ Shalita Grant) is on hand to comfort the kids and staff—minus principal Ava (Janelle James), who characteristically flees the scene in a panic—but it’s Barbara’s defensively blasé reaction that has everyone worried. Especially Gregory (Tyler James Williams), who steps in during Ava’s absence as a very proud “interim principal.” Firefighting enthusiast Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), on the other hand, is just jazzed to have a fire truck to play with.

Courtesy of Netflix

Full Swing

Series Premiere

From the creators of Formula 1: Drive to Survive and the more recent tennis-focused Break Point, an eight-part docuseries follows a group of pro golfers during the 2021-22 PGA Tour on and off the greens at high-stakes tournaments including the Players, the Masters and the U.S. Open. The personal drama becomes even more heated when competition erupts from outside the PGA, with the upstart and deep-pocketed Saudi-backed LIV Golf league beckoning veteran players to join their rival operation.

Netflix

African Queens: Njinga

Series Premiere

Jada Pinkett Smith is executive producer of a four-part docuseries with dramatizations, profiling 17th-century warrior queen Njinga, who earned the respect of European leaders during her reign in Ndongo and Matamba (modern-day Angola). This is the first in a projected series of biographies of female African rulers.

The Masked Singer

Season Premiere 8/7c

What do a Polar Bear, Night Owl and Rock Lobster have in common with a Medusa, Mustang and a Gnome? They’re among the new costumes disguising celebrity contestants in the ninth season of the mindless guilty-pleasure singing competition. Nick Cannon returns as host, with Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke as the witless panelists guessing who might be who.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV: