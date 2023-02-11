‘Jeopardy!’ Lingo for $200: How Well Do You Know the Show’s Terminology? (QUIZ)
Cue that famous Jeopardy! music: We’re putting your knowledge of the game show to the test. (And yes, you’ll have to name that theme song to pass with flying colors.)
In the quiz below, we’re seeing how well you know the names and slang associated with Jeopardy!, a syndicated favorite now airing its 39th season, with the occasional primetime spinoff on ABC.
And if you think this quiz is too easy, maybe next time we’ll go deep into Jeopardy! strategy and see if you know your Shore’s Conjecture from your Stratton’s Dilemma. Consider this the Jeopardy! round…
Jeopardy!, Weeknights, Check your local listings
1
Lucy Returns From Agent Afloat Early on ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’
2
‘Avenue 5’ Canceled at HBO After 2 Seasons
3
What Was That Terrifying New Monster on ‘The Last of Us’? Bloaters, Explained
4
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Boss Reveals Prentiss Storyline We Wouldn’t See Until Series Ends
5
‘Days of Our Lives’ Actor Cody Longo Dies at 34