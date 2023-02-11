This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Cue that famous Jeopardy! music: We’re putting your knowledge of the game show to the test. (And yes, you’ll have to name that theme song to pass with flying colors.)

In the quiz below, we’re seeing how well you know the names and slang associated with Jeopardy!, a syndicated favorite now airing its 39th season, with the occasional primetime spinoff on ABC.

And if you think this quiz is too easy, maybe next time we’ll go deep into Jeopardy! strategy and see if you know your Shore’s Conjecture from your Stratton’s Dilemma. Consider this the Jeopardy! round…

Jeopardy!, Weeknights, Check your local listings