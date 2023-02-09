‘Dear Edward’ Sneak Peek: Dee Dee Offers Parting Gift From Her Husband (VIDEO)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments

Dear Edward

 More

Dee Dee (Connie Britton) continues to unravel the mystery of her husband’s life — she learned he volunteered at an LGBTQ+ youth center in Los Angeles in Episode 3 — in Dear Edward, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of the February 10 episode, “Chrysalis.”

Dee Dee approaches a food truck and introduces herself to T (Ash Spencer). After small talk (“How’s your day going?” “Alright”), she explains why she’s there. “My husband, Charles — I know you knew him as Charlie — I bought him a Rolex watch for his 50th birthday. … It cost $7000, and I want you to take it,” she says, handing it over. “You can keep it or pawn it, I don’t care, it doesn’t matter.”

T’s confused. “Well, Charles helped you, right?” Dee Dee asks. Watch the rest of the clip above for more, as well as Dee Dee’s food order.

Also in “Chrysalis,” the burden of being “Miracle Boy” weighs on Edward (Colin O’Brien) as he starts public school. Plus, Adriana (Anna Uzele) goes to her ex Eric to help Kojo (Idris DeBrand) throw a Ghanaian funeral. Episodes will continue to drop weekly — following the first three at once on February 3 — every Friday through March 24 on Apple TV+.

Roush Review: Finding a Way Past Grief with ‘Dear Edward’
Related

Roush Review: Finding a Way Past Grief with ‘Dear Edward’

The drama series created by Jason Katims and adapted from Ann Napolitano’s bestselling, acclaimed novel tells the story of Edward, a 12-year-old boy who is the lone survivor of a devastating commercial plane crash; his family was also on the flight. As Edward and others all over the world are affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances, and communities are formed. It also stars Taylor Schilling, Amy Forsyth, Audrey Corsa, Brittany S. Hall, Carter Hudson, Dario Ladani Sanchez, Douglas M. Griffin, Eva Ariel Binder, Ivan Shaw, Jenna Qureshi, Khloe Bruno, and Maxwell Jenkins.

Dear Edward, Fridays, Apple TV+

Dear Edward - Apple TV+

Dear Edward where to stream

Dear Edward

Connie Britton

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
David Giuntoli, Cameron Esposito, Grace Park, Christina Moses, Allison Miller, Romany Malco, Lizzy Greene, and Chance Hurstfield in 'A Million Little Things'
1
‘A Million Little Things’ Boss on That Funeral, Time Jump & Exit
Yogesh Raut, Mattea Roach, and Jake DeArruda
2
10 ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Branded ‘Annoying’ by Fans
Sam Heughan on the 'Outlander' set
3
‘Outlander’ Stars Tease Season 7 Secrets in Behind-the-Scenes Video
Zach Gilford in 'Criminal Minds: Evolution'
4
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Boss on Gold Star & Zach Gilford in Season 17
Dylan McDermott in 'FBI: Most Wanted'
5
Dylan McDermott on ‘FBI’ Crossover: ‘It’s Gonna Be the Event of the Season’