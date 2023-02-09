Dee Dee (Connie Britton) continues to unravel the mystery of her husband’s life — she learned he volunteered at an LGBTQ+ youth center in Los Angeles in Episode 3 — in Dear Edward, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of the February 10 episode, “Chrysalis.”

Dee Dee approaches a food truck and introduces herself to T (Ash Spencer). After small talk (“How’s your day going?” “Alright”), she explains why she’s there. “My husband, Charles — I know you knew him as Charlie — I bought him a Rolex watch for his 50th birthday. … It cost $7000, and I want you to take it,” she says, handing it over. “You can keep it or pawn it, I don’t care, it doesn’t matter.”

T’s confused. “Well, Charles helped you, right?” Dee Dee asks. Watch the rest of the clip above for more, as well as Dee Dee’s food order.

Also in “Chrysalis,” the burden of being “Miracle Boy” weighs on Edward (Colin O’Brien) as he starts public school. Plus, Adriana (Anna Uzele) goes to her ex Eric to help Kojo (Idris DeBrand) throw a Ghanaian funeral. Episodes will continue to drop weekly — following the first three at once on February 3 — every Friday through March 24 on Apple TV+.

The drama series created by Jason Katims and adapted from Ann Napolitano’s bestselling, acclaimed novel tells the story of Edward, a 12-year-old boy who is the lone survivor of a devastating commercial plane crash; his family was also on the flight. As Edward and others all over the world are affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances, and communities are formed. It also stars Taylor Schilling, Amy Forsyth, Audrey Corsa, Brittany S. Hall, Carter Hudson, Dario Ladani Sanchez, Douglas M. Griffin, Eva Ariel Binder, Ivan Shaw, Jenna Qureshi, Khloe Bruno, and Maxwell Jenkins.

Dear Edward, Fridays, Apple TV+