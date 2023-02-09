Music Legend Burt Bacharach Dies at 94

Songwriter, producer, composer, and arranger Burt Bacharach has died. The music legend was 94 years old.

News of Bacharach’s death was shared by his publicist Tina Brausam who revealed that he died Wednesday, January 8 in Los Angeles from natural causes.

Best known for his music written with lyricist Hal David, Bacharach became a chart-topper with the help of singers like Dionne Warwick. Over the years, Bacharach collected six Grammys as a writer, arranger, and performer between the years of 1967 and 2005. A three-time Oscar winner, Bachrach was recognized for his work on Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and Arthur. He also received nominations for his work on films like Casino Royale, Alfie, and What’s New Pussycat.

In 1971, he became an Emmy winner for a TV recital of his work titled Singer Presents Burt Bacharach. Over the years, Bacharach appeared on television and in films among which have included Analyze This, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Austin Powers in Goldmember, Marlene Dietrich: Her Own Song, Nip/Tuck, and The Nanny.

Among his many accomplishments, Bacharach was presented with the Gershwin Prize by President Barack Obama in 2012, which honors figures in popular music. Among some of the hits Bacharach delivered were “Anyone Who Had a Heart,” “Walk on By,” “I Say a Little Prayer,” and “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again.”

In 1972, Bacharach was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Married four times, Bacharach is survived by his wife Jane Hansen, and three children. His fourth child, daughter Lea Nikki Bachrach, whom he had with actress Angie Dickinson, preceded him in death in 2007.