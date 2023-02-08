Take the Leap Subscribe to our Married at First Sight Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 16, Episode 6, “You Dropped a Bomb on Me.”]

The honeymoons for Married at First Sight‘s Season 16 couples may be ongoing, but in the latest episode, “You Dropped a Bomb on Me,” the pairs are beginning to experience some growing pains in their relationships, for better or worse.

As their Jamaica getaway carries on, so does their patience for each other. Below, we’re breaking down all of the major drama and key moments from the episode, so beware of spoilers ahead.

Getting to Know Each Other

At the start of a new day, Mackinley and Domynique discuss their plans for the day, which include horseback riding on the beach. When the topic of attraction comes up, Dom tells the cameras that she feels they’re at a six out of ten on the scale and hopefully working towards something stronger. Despite being on vacation, she also makes time to FaceTime with her mom, who she talks to every day.

As for Gina and Clint, they discuss their progress over breakfast in the pool, and he tells her he’s excited about getting to sail together. But when Gina brings up her job time and again, Clint’s interest begins to wane, complaining to cameras that she’s too wrapped up in business and that he wishes she’d be deeper with him.

Jasmine and Airri have a couples’ massage and further discuss his recent revelation that he’s never been in love before, which she’s really nervous about. Jasmine also tells cameras that she’s worried about his seeming lack of physical attraction after initial advances. Meanwhile, Nicole and Chris aren’t in any rush regarding their physical relationship, relishing cuddling and holding hands for now. Both of them cite previous relationships as the reasoning behind their hesitancy.

Group Get Together

The couples gather together for a few drinks and horseback riding. While conversing, Domynique and Mackinley open up about their difference in humor has been a relationship hurdle. Meanwhile, Nicole admires Chris’s calm manner, and Jasmine fills in the group on Airris’s lack of love in previous relationships. Clint steers the conversation away from that, though, as he asks crudely if anyone has consummated their marriage or if they’ve seen their spouses naked.

No one can offer up any big answers, so Clint and Gina decide to share where they’re at. The mood immediately turns awkward as they discuss their connection and Clint shares that he’s usually into slender women, but he’s growing in attraction to Gina. His remarks set a tone about the way the rest of the group perceives him, but the awkwardness can’t last too long as they embark on a group activity of horseback riding. There’s one person in particular who doesn’t enjoy the activity, and it is Mackinley who openly complains about the ordeal and does get pooped on when the animals traverse the beach.

Regroup

Once the couples go their separate ways, viewers get to listen in on what each pair thought of their group excursion. Airris and Jasmine can’t help but bring up the vibe between Clint and Gina, which is getting worse. As for Airris, he shares with the cameras that he’s struggling to connect with Jasmine as more than a friend. When Clint and Gina are shown together alone, she just nods her head to what he says, too offended that she doesn’t have words. Shaquille and Kirsten keep things easy and breezy with a beachside dance lesson, Domynique and Mackinley can’t agree on what’s funny, and Chris and Nicole go kayaking together, where they share pet peeves and worries with each other.

Guys & Girls Hang

The girls and guys take time apart from each other for separate group gatherings. At the ladies’ catchup, all of the women bring up Clint’s comments about preferring slender women and how his behavior has been uncool. Nicole shares that she’s nervous about moving in with Chris because neither of them has lived with a significant other in the past. On the men’s side of things, Mackinley notes he’s a bit overwhelmed, and Airris admits he feels bad he’s not as physically attracted to Jasmine as he’d hoped. When the men address Clint and his previous comment about Gina, he brushes it off and instead complains that Gina focuses too much on work.

Clearing the Air

Mackinley and Domynique have a candid conversation where he apologizes for his sense of humor causing her stress. He admits that the negativity stems from being an introvert and that they can work on finding a happy medium together. Shaquille and Kirsten also discuss how Clint’s response to Gina was wrong, but she gets upset when he reveals that Airris lied about being attracted to Jasmine. Kirsten emphasizes being honest, even when Shaquille tries to be funny.

Together they seem to come to an agreement about their approach to one another. Jasmine and Airris continue their conversation about love and awkwardness between them but feel confident they can overcome it. Meanwhile, Gina confronts Clint’s remarks and reveals he was offended when she called him ginger. She ultimately asks to spend the rest of the honeymoon apart; that’s how upset his comment made her. Clint reacts strongly and angrily, claiming she’s quitting because she lost the argument. Can the small remnants of their relationship be salvaged? Only time will tell. Find out as Married at First Sight continues on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Season 16, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime