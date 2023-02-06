Abbott Elementary is welcoming a new face to its funny ensemble as the ABC comedy taps The Bear star Ayo Edebiri to play Janine Teagues’ (series creator Quinta Brunson) sister.

In a clip released by Entertainment Weekly, viewers finally get a first look at Janine’s long-talked-about sister Ayesha who is portrayed by Edebiri in a video call with Janine. As fans have come to know over the show’s run, Janine has consistently referenced her sister, but this is the first time fans are getting a peek at her in action.

Edebiri will make her Abbott debut in the February 8 episode, “Valentine’s Day,” which follows the teachers of the titular school as they navigate the romantic holiday. When Janine finds out one of her students has a crush on her, she’ll uncover a secret about another teacher by accident. As for Ava (Janelle James), she sits in on Jacob’s (Chris Perfetti) Black History class after receiving a complaint.

Expect the usual hilarity to ensue, but certainly, get excited to see more of Edebiri in the future as she will recur as Ayesha this season for a more expansive story down the line. Based on Janine and Ayesha’s interaction, we can’t help but wonder what could be in store for these sisters once they come face-to-face in real life versus FaceTime.

Following Abbott‘s success, it only makes sense the Golden Globe and Emmy-winning comedy would tap such talent as Edebiri whose star is rising amid her success with The Bear. Her other credits include voice work on Netflix‘s Big Mouth and a role in Apple TV+‘s Dickinson on which she served as a writer. Edebiri’s additional writing credits include What We Do in the Shadows and Sunnyside.