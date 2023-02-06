‘Abbott Elementary’ Adds ‘The Bear’ Star Ayo Edebiri as Janine’s Sister
Abbott Elementary is welcoming a new face to its funny ensemble as the ABC comedy taps The Bear star Ayo Edebiri to play Janine Teagues’ (series creator Quinta Brunson) sister.
In a clip released by Entertainment Weekly, viewers finally get a first look at Janine’s long-talked-about sister Ayesha who is portrayed by Edebiri in a video call with Janine. As fans have come to know over the show’s run, Janine has consistently referenced her sister, but this is the first time fans are getting a peek at her in action.
Edebiri will make her Abbott debut in the February 8 episode, “Valentine’s Day,” which follows the teachers of the titular school as they navigate the romantic holiday. When Janine finds out one of her students has a crush on her, she’ll uncover a secret about another teacher by accident. As for Ava (Janelle James), she sits in on Jacob’s (Chris Perfetti) Black History class after receiving a complaint.
Expect the usual hilarity to ensue, but certainly, get excited to see more of Edebiri in the future as she will recur as Ayesha this season for a more expansive story down the line. Based on Janine and Ayesha’s interaction, we can’t help but wonder what could be in store for these sisters once they come face-to-face in real life versus FaceTime.
Following Abbott‘s success, it only makes sense the Golden Globe and Emmy-winning comedy would tap such talent as Edebiri whose star is rising amid her success with The Bear. Her other credits include voice work on Netflix‘s Big Mouth and a role in Apple TV+‘s Dickinson on which she served as a writer. Edebiri’s additional writing credits include What We Do in the Shadows and Sunnyside.
She’s also set to appear in the Marvel movie Thunderbolts alongside Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Don’t miss Edebiri’s appearance, catch her on Abbott Elementary this season and stay tuned for more on her future projects.
Abbott Elementary, Season 2, Wednesdays, 9/8c, ABC