America’s Got Talent: All-Stars will continue to impress in its upcoming sixth episode as Season 14 winner of America’s Got Talent, Kodi Lee, takes center stage once again for a showstopping performance and we have your exclusive first look.

The former champ is singing Calum Scott’s song “Biblical,” and it appears that Lee is wowing judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel as they seem to be rendered speechless from their panelist table across the stage amongst the audience. As fans will remember, 26-year-old Lee is legally blind and is on the autism spectrum, making his approach to performances a little different than most singers, and more stunning than many because of it.

Together with other former winners, finalists, fan favorites, and viral sensations, Lee is competing for a shot at moving forward in this All-Stars edition of the NBC reality competition series. Whether he will move forward will remain to be seen by viewers, but his performance seems promising for his future in the show.

Currently, outside of the televised show, Lee can be seen starring in the America’s Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live Stage Show at the Luxor in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Can Lee rise above his fellow contestants to become the ultimate All-Star? Fans will have to tune in to find out as the season unfolds. Until a winner is crowned, enjoy this first look and don’t miss others compete when America’s Got Talent: All Stars airs on NBC.

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC