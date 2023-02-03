Netflix is sticking around Point Place as the streamer announced it has renewed That ’90s Show for an expanded second season.

The spinoff of That ’70s Show which follows a new generation of up-and-coming teens, including Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) — the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) — debuted on January 19 and has already captivated fans. Season 2 will feature 16 all-new episodes, increased from Season 1’s 10-episode run.

Following That ’90s Show‘s premiere, the series immediately reached Netflix’s Top 10 English TV list in 35 countries with more than 41 million hours viewed. “All of us at That ‘90s Show were beyond excited by the warm, enthusiastic response to our first season. We can’t wait to return to Point Place for another summer of laughs and surprises. Hello 1996!” said series co-creator, showrunner, and executive producer Gregg Mettler.

“We owe the fans, old and new, for taking the trip with us in the first season – and we can’t wait to be there with them in the second season.” said co-creator and executive producer Lindsey Turner of the news. Fellow co-creators and executive producers Bonny and Terry Turner echoed this sentiment in their own statement, as they added, “We here in Point Place realize you have many options for entertainment and we’re thrilled you chose us. We look forward to entertaining you for years to come. Buh-bye!”

For those who haven’t tuned in yet, That ’90s Show begins in the summer of 1995 just as Leia arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, and is seeking adventure as well as a new best friend who isn’t her dad. While at Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red’s (Kurtwood Smith) house, Leia makes connections that will last her a lifetime, and make viewers laugh.

That ’90s Show also saw their fellow original That ’70s Show costars such as Wilmer Valderrama, Ashton Kutcher, and Mila Kunis pop up in cameos. Alongside Haverda, That ’90s Show welcomes Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos to the Point Place fray.

If you have yet to tune in, now’s the time as Netflix gears up to get to work on Season 2.

That ’90s Show, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Netflix