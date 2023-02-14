Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Everything should be hearts and flowers for this week’s lavish General Hospital wedding between stoic private investigator turned bar owner Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) and Dr. Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr). But secrets and lies could ruin everything.

The secret? News that Curtis could truly be the father of Portia’s teenage daughter, Trina (Tabyana Ali), the result of a long-ago affair he and Portia had when she was married to Marcus Taggart (Réal Andrews). Trina’s recent genealogy test brought these parentage issues to light.

And that’s when the lies begin: Curtis’ aunt Stella (Vernee Watson-Johnson), ex-wife Jordan (Tanisha Harper) and, yes, also Portia know this information and have chosen to withhold it. Does he get suspicious?

“Odd behaviors aren’t lost on Curtis,” Turner tells TV Insider, “but he chalks it up to everything that’s happening [with the wedding].” If the groom does find out, the repercussions could be catastrophic.

“Curtis stands on honesty, and he’s willing to cut ties due to the lack of that very thing,” Turner explains. “You just wonder how this is all going to go down if he finds out. Will there be a wedding?”

Frank Valentini serves as General Hospital‘s current executive producer. Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor are the long-running soap opera’s co-head writers. The ABC series will be celebrating its landmark 60th anniversary on April 1, with the main celebrations kicking off on April 3 with the return of the General Hospital Nurses Ball. A tribute to the late Sonya Eddy is planned for March, and Jane Elliot will reprise her role as Tracy Quartermaine in April. The beloved show was created by husband-and-wife soap writers, Frank and Doris Hursley, the series premiere debuting April 1, 1963. The soap has made history with weddings before — Luke and Laura Spencer’s 1981 wedding episode brought in 30 million viewers and remains the highest-rated hour in American soap opera history.

