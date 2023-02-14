Frank Valentini serves as General Hospital‘s current executive producer. Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor are the long-running soap opera’s co-head writers.
The ABC series will be celebrating its landmark 60th anniversary on April 1, with the main celebrations kicking off on April 3 with the return of the General Hospital Nurses Ball. A tribute to the late Sonya Eddy is planned for March, and Jane Elliot will reprise her role as Tracy Quartermaine in April.
The beloved show was created by husband-and-wife soap writers, Frank and Doris Hursley, the series premiere debuting April 1, 1963. The soap has made history with weddings before — Luke and Laura Spencer’s 1981 wedding episode brought in 30 million viewers and remains the highest-rated hour in American soap opera history.