Starz is gearing up for Blindspotting‘s long-awaited Season 2 premiere as the half-hour comedy returns beginning Friday, April 14 at 9/8.

The season opener will include two back-to-back episodes, and Blindspotting fans are getting a sneak peek at the action with several first-look photos released by the network. Co-created for television by Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs, the show features Casal, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Helen Hunt.

The series centers on Ashley (Jones), who is on the cusp of leading a middle-class life in Oakland, California, until Miles (Casal), her partner of 12 years and the father of their son, Sean (Atticus Woodward) is suddenly incarcerated. As Ashley’s left behind to navigate a new chaotic life when she’s forced to move in with Miles’ mother Rainey (Hunt) and sister, Trish (Jaylen Barron). Debuting back in 2021, Blindspotting garnered critical acclaim and attention.

The show maintains a lighthearted and fun tone while also tackling complex issues with a comedic twist, shining a light on the hijinks Ashley and family get into as she juggles her hectic life in the Bay area. Season 2 picks up nine months after Ashley and Miles’s prison nuptials that were exchanged in the Season 1 finale.

Doing backflips to raise their son alone, Ashley is reaching a breaking point and is taking it out on everyone around her. Meanwhile, Miles is adjusting to life on the inside and counting down the days until their first family visitation weekend at San Quentin. As for Rainey, she’s doing her best to make Ashley and Sean feel at home while trying to stay connected to Miles from behind bars, but Ashley holds the cards in this scenario.

Additionally, Trish’s new business is flourishing, but she’s dealing with jealousy issues now that her bestie Jacque (April Absynth) is dating Cuddie (Lance Holloway). As for Janelle (Candace Nicholas-Lippman), she is growing frustrated with Ashley’s constant need for support and is missing her life back in Bali. And Earl (Benjamin Turner) moves out of Nancy’s (Margo Hall) house in an attempt to reconnect with his own family.

In addition to co-creating the series, Casal and Diggs executive produced with Casal serving as showrunner and directing four episodes. Joining Casal and Diggs as executive producers are Jess Wu Calder, Keith Calder, Emily Gerson Saines, Ken Lee, and Tim Palen. Like Casal, Wu Calder is attached as a director for two episodes of Season 2.

Don’t miss the fun, catch a peek at Season 2 with the images, above, and tune in this April for the Blindspotting‘s long-awaited return.

Blindspotting, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, April 14, 9/8c, Starz