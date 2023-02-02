‘Ghosts’ in the Machine, ‘Poker Face’ Sees the (Judith) Light, ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Final, New Blood on ‘SVU’

A new employee suspects there are ghosts on Ghosts in a fun new episode. Peacock’s buzzy Poker Face welcomes Judith Light and S. Epatha Merkerson as retirement home residents nursing a deadly grudge from the past. Celebrity Jeopardy! pits three of its strongest players in the $1 million final. A detective from the Bronx gets a tour of the Manhattan office of Law & Order: SVU.

CBS

Ghosts

8:30/7:30c

Calling the ghostbusters! Actually, it’s the B&B’s new assistant, Freddie (Mike Lane), who begins to suspect there are spirits afoot in Woodstone Mansion. (If he only knew.) When he brings in a contraption called the Ghost Trap 2000, which purports to detect spectral energy and lure such beings into its metal box, will any of our lovable non-living friends fall for it? In other ghostly developments, Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) panics when Freddie sells his car, thus potentially depriving him of contact with his crush, the ditzy car ghost Jessica (Nichole Sakura).

Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

Poker Face

The fun continues on the buzzy light-mystery series from Knives Out’s Rian Johnson, with guest stars Judith Light and S. Epatha Merkerson having a ball as crotchety, pot-dealing residents of a retirement home who are anything but retiring. Custodian and human lie detector Charlie (the terrific Natasha Lyonne) goes “full Cocoon,” bonding with these rambunctious ladies, sensing kindred rebel spirits—until she realizes these former 1960s radicals may be hiding a deadly secret, which has claimed a new resident as a victim. The Big Bang Theory’s Simon Helberg guests as the victim’s nephew. (And keep an eye on “the Fletchers,” a gaggle of crones addicted to watching crime stories on TV. They’d love Poker Face.)

Celebrity Jeopardy!

Season Finale 8/7c

Some episodes of this amateur-hour game-show spinoff have been painful to watch, but along the way a few celebrity players have shown how seriously they take Jeopardy! Three have made it to the final round, where semi-final winners Wil Wheaton, Ike Barinholtz and Patton Oswalt face off for bragging rights and a $1 million payday for charity.

NBC

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

9/8c

Is the revolving door at TV’s longest-running crime drama about to welcome a new detective to the squad? Detective Terry Bruno (Kevin Kane, an Emmy winner as a producer of Inside Amy Schumer) has made quite the impression on Fin (Ice-T) during the squad’s recent escapades in the Bronx, earning a personal tour of the Manhattan branch of SVU. But other colleagues might need convincing, given that Bruno reaped a small fortune after suing the NYPD for wrongful termination when he dared to speak out about corruption. Elsewhere, the team leads a hunt for an ambulance driver accused of assaulting those who ride in his bus.

INSIDE THURSDAY TV:

Welcome to Flatch (9/8c, Fox): In the Season 2 finale, Barb (Jaime Pressly) and Kelly ( Holmes ) make the case for their small town to be the permanent home of the Butter Bust Museum.

) make the case for their small town to be the permanent home of the Butter Bust Museum. CSI: Vegas (10/9c, CBS): Catherine (Marg Helgenberger) had hoped to spend a day off with her granddaughter. But then a woman wakes up from a four-year coma with vital details about her sister’s hair-salon murder. Back to work!

Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power (streaming on Peacock): A 90-minute documentary revisits the movement by locals and young Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) organizers in the 1960s to register residents to vote in an Alabama county that was 80 percent Black but had no Black voters.

(streaming on Peacock): A 90-minute documentary revisits the movement by locals and young Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) organizers in the 1960s to register residents to vote in an Alabama county that was 80 percent Black but had no Black voters. Skinamarink (streaming on Shudder): Praised for its evocation of primal childhood fears, the creepy low-budget 2022 shocker depicts two children waking up at night to discover their father is missing, and so are the windows and doors of their home.

The Reading (streaming on BET+): In a chiller executive produced by Lee Daniels, Mo’Nique stars as a widow who barely survived her family’s home-invasion attack, and several years later stages a psychic reading in her fortified home to promote her memoir. The problemxs: the 19-year-old medium (Chastity Sereal) is too good at her job, connecting to an evil force that puts everyone in danger. Where’s the Ghost Trap 2000 when you need it?