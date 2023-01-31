‘The Power’: Premiere Date Announced — See The Revolution Spark in Prime Video’s New Series (VIDEO)

Prime Video has debuted a teaser trailer alongside the release date for its upcoming star-studded series, The Power, from filmmakers SISTER (Chernobyl), True Blood showrunner Raelle Tucker, and based on British author Naomi Alderman‘s award-winning novel of the same name.

In the footage above, we see several young girls with organs that allow them to produce electricity. “This power is evolution,” Mayor Margot Cleary-Lopez says during a press conference. As a result, the government attempts to control the teens, and a revolution is sparked. “I was living in constant fear; now I feel a hundred times stronger. Can you imagine that kind of freedom?” the trailer concludes.

The Power will premiere on Prime Video on March 31, with new episodes premiering each Friday, leading to the season finale on May 12.

The series stars Toni Collette as Mayor Margot Cleary-Lopez, alongside John Leguizamo as Rob Lopez, Auli’i Cravalho as Jos Cleary-Lopez, Toheeb Jimoh as Tunde Ojo, Josh Charles as Daniel Dandon, Eddie Marsan as Bernie Monke, Ria Zmitrowicz as Roxy Monke, Zrinka Cvitešić as Tatiana Moskalev, Halle Bush as Allie Montgomery, and more.

“The Power is our world, but for one twist of nature. Suddenly, and without warning, teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will,” according to Prime Video. “The series features a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the world’s power balance.”

It would appear, based on the official synopsis and teaser trailer, that the series will closely adapt the novel, which describes the world as “a recognizable place: there’s a rich Nigerian boy who lounges around the family pool; a foster kid whose religious parents hide their true nature; an ambitious American politician; a tough London girl from a tricky family.”

The Power, Series Premiere, Friday, March 31, Prime Video