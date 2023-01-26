‘The Power’: Here’s a Sneak Peak of Toni Collette & John Leguizamo in Prime Video’s Electrifying New Series (PHOTOS)

Isaac Rouse
The Power

Naomi Alderman
Prime Video has debuted the very first look at the star-studded cast of its upcoming series, The Power, from filmmakers SISTER (Chernobyl) and based on British author Naomi Alderman‘s award-winning novel of the same name.

The Power features Toni Collette as Mayor Margot Cleary-Lopez, alongside John Leguizamo as Rob Lopez, Auli’i Cravalho as Jos Cleary-Lopez, Toheeb Jimoh as Tunde Ojo, Josh Charles as Daniel Dandon, Eddie Marsan as Bernie Monke, Ria Zmitrowicz as Roxy Monke, Zrinka Cvitešić as Tatiana Moskalev, Halle Bush as Allie Montgomery, and more.

“A group of teenage girls mysteriously develop a special power allowing them to electrocute people at will,” according to Prime Video. “The Power is our world, but for one twist of nature,” it states. “The series features a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the world’s power balance.”

According to the official synopsis of the novel: “In The Power, the world is a recognizable place: there’s a rich Nigerian boy who lounges around the family pool; a foster kid whose religious parents hide their true nature; an ambitious American politician; a tough London girl from a tricky family.”

True Blood and Marvel’s Jessica Jones‘ producer Raelle Tucker serves as showrunner.

Check out the first-look images below and stay tuned for more details as they’re announced.

Toheeb Jimoh as Tunde Ojo

Toni Collette as Margot Cleary-Lopez

Zrinka Cvitešić as Tatiana

Auli’i Cravalho as Jos Clearly-Lopez

Toni Collette, John Leguizamo, and Auli’i Cravalho as the Cleary-Lopez Family

Eddie Marsan and Ria Zmitrowicz as Bernie and Roxy Monke

Halle Bush as Alli

John Leguizamo as Rob Lopez

Josh Charles as Governor Daniel Dando

Ria Zmitrowicz as Roxy Monke

