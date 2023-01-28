Memorable ‘Last of Us’ Detour, NFC and AFC Championships, CBS on ‘Fire,’ BBC’s ‘Frozen Planet’

HBO

The Last of Us

9/8c

SUNDAY: The harrowing adventures of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) in a post-apocalyptic America take a back seat to a more personal tale of survival in the freshman season’s standout episode. Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) guests as an isolated survivalist who, several years after the outbreak, allows an interloper (The White Lotus Emmy winner Murray Bartlett) into his gated world, and their lives will never be the same. You don’t expect to be moved to tears during a horror thriller, but this terrific episode breaks most of the narrative rules.

NFL Playoffs

SUNDAY: (3 pm/ET, Fox; 6:30 pm/CBS): Who will make it to the Super Bowl? All will be decided in the NFC Championship on Fox, with No. 2 San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles in a classic top-ranked matchup, followed by the AFC Championship on CBS, where No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals (on a 10-game winning streak) take on No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs. The Super Bowl will be played Feb. 12 on Fox.

Fire Country

10/9c

SUNDAY: (approximately 10/9c, 7/PT): As Fox learned with the premiere of Accused last weekend, following a high-profile football game is a great way to get sampled. Which is why CBS is giving its Friday night freshman hit some extra exposure after the AFC game. The episode goes big, with Bode (Max Thieriot) and his buddies in the prison release firefighter program working alongside the Station 42 crew to contain a massive fire sparked by a plane crash. In less heated news, inmate firefighter Freddy’s (W. Tre Davis) girlfriend goes into labor.

Frozen Planet II

Series Premiere 8/7c

SATURDAY: Whether your winter has been mild or cold, it’s unlikely to be as forbidding as the icy climates visited in this dazzling nature series, narrated by the ubiquitous Sir David Attenborough. For the sequel, the series expands its range beyond the Arctic and Antarctic to track wildlife survival stories in mountains, forests, oceans and frozen deserts.

All Creatures Great and Small

9/8c

SUNDAY: Should you prefer your animal stories a bit cozier, the nostalgic drama offers chuckles as bossy Siegfried (Samuel West) becomes inordinately attached to a visiting Tricki Woo. On a more serious note, an overwhelmed James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) continues his TB testing, only to put a farmer’s most valuable milk cow at risk. And while Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) eagerly pursues romance, housekeeper Mrs. Hall (Anna Madeley) isn’t so sure she should be encouraging her suitor, Gerald (Will Thorp).

