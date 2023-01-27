Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall returned to live TV on Thursday, January 26, almost a year after he suffered life-altering injuries in an attack in Ukraine while reporting on the Russian invasion.

Hall was traveling with a crew last March while in Ukraine when Russian troops opened fire on his vehicle. His friend and cameraman, Pierre Zakrzewski, and a Ukrainian producer, Oleksandra Kuvshynova, both died in the attack, while Hall was transported to a hospital in Texas to undergo surgery for his injuries.

“I’ve got one leg, I’ve got no feet, I see through one eye, got one workable hand. I was burned all over, and I feel stronger… I feel more confident than I ever have,” Hall said as he called into Fox and Friends on Thursday.

Hall wanted to tell viewers watching to “never give up,” noting, “I think it’s really important when you’re feeling low… to know there’s good on the other side. If you work hard, if you dedicate yourself to getting somewhere, and you don’t stop trying to achieve that, you will get there.”

He also spoke of how Zakrzewski helped save his lie, explaining how his friend crawled out of the car, causing Hall to follow him just before a third bomb hit the vehicle.

“The two of us laid there for about 40 minutes and talked… he passed away,” Hall shared.

Hall also credited his daughters for inspiring him to get out of the car, revealing how he heard their voices saying, “Daddy, you got to get out of the car,” as he lay there in pain.

“In that moment when it happened, I was totally out. I was very badly injured. I had shrapnel in the eye and in the throat, and I saw my own daughters, my young daughters, and they brought me back, and I found the strength,” he stated. “I opened my eyes and I managed to crawl out of the car and then the third bomb hit the car itself and if it weren’t for them bringing me back, there’s no way I would be here today.”

Hall will be sharing more in-depth details about the horrific ordeal in his forthcoming memoir, Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission to Make it Home, which is set to be released on March 14.