NFL Conference Championship Games: How to Watch 49ers vs. Eagles & Bengals vs. Chiefs

And then there were four.

The teams competing in Super Bowl LVII are determined with the AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games on Sunday, January 29.

First up is the NFC Championship (3/2c on Fox) pitting the San Francisco 49ers against the Eagles in Philadelphia. The No. 1 seed Eagles flew past the New York Giants in the Divisional Playoffs and are making their first appearance in the NFC title game since the 2017 season when they went on to win Super Bowl LII. The 49ers advanced to their third NFC Championship Game in four seasons after defeating the Dallas Cowboys in a defensive slugfest in the Divisional Playoffs.

The No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs are making their fifth straight appearance in the AFC Championship Game (6:30/5:30c on CBS), hosting the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of last season’s game won by the Bengals in a 27-24 overtime thriller. All eyes will be on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is recovering from a high ankle sprain suffered in last week’s Divisional Playoff win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes will play, but how much the injury limits him will be a factor.

Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, is Sunday, February 12, with kickoff at 6:30/5:30c on Fox.