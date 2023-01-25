Angelina Pivarnick Teases ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Season 6 Drama After Divorce

“Jerzdays” are heating up as the Jersey Shore Family Vacation goes cross-country for season 6 of the MTV series. The itinerary includes hitting up wine country for Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s wine label launch and stopping in the Carolinas for Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s celebrity cornhole tournament, before turning up at New Orleans’ Bourbon Street.

This also marks a new chapter for Angelina Pivarnick who is moving forward after a nasty and very public divorce. Not to mention a few explosive moments last season that even got the normally chill Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio seeing red. Ahead of the premiere, we caught up with the Staten Island princess to tease what’s to come.

Did you have any trepidation going into this season after what you’ve been through last year?

Angela Pivarnick: I think it goes without saying that it’s like that every season for me. I hate that, but it is what it is. After all these years of being with these crazy family members of mine, it’s inevitable. I’m going to go into this knowing there is going to be drama. Sure enough, that is exactly what happens.

Was there any point where you were contemplating not continuing on with the show?

It is the hardest for me, but I am a very strong person. I have got it down to a science of how to handle things. That’s what makes me such a strong human. I don’t give myself enough credit, and I’m going to start doing that. Nobody can deal with these crazy people like I do. To watch my divorce and Mike bringing all this stuff on TV was hard to watch. A lot of that trickles and floods into what happens between Mike and me. We have unfinished stuff that is brought out in this new season, unfortunately.

How is it for you to go on vacation trips with all these couples? That can’t always be easy.

A lot of time especially with all the drama between the girls and then Mike and I. Even before these trips I always had Chris with me. It was amazing to have that if I had something going on with the roomies. I had my significant other to lean on and be upset with and vent to. Now, this season I’m walking into this being newly single and divorced and coming into all this crazy stuff. I’m alone here. It is hard, but I’m strong.

Tell me about what we can expect from your travels this season.

I really liked the girls’ trip to Napa Valley. It was nice to not have the boys there even though I love them. I really got to know the girls more than ever. There are things that came up. It was a bonding experience. We really got to hang out.

You also travel to a cornhole tournament. Did you get a chance to play a little?

I didn’t even know it was a real sport. I actually thought [Mike] was joking. I did walk up with the bean bags and thought, “Whatever. I played softball for seven years. I’ll be good at this.” Then, “Wow, I’m not really good about this.” There are a lot of athletes that do this. I got to watch it live. I didn’t think Mike was that good, but he is pretty damn good. There are a lot of other celebrities too. It’s hilarious.

How was it going back to New Orleans?

I had my bachelorette there, so when the gang told me we were going there I was like, “No!” It’s bittersweet. They wanted to do something for my divorce. It just gets crazy. I’m in a cemetery. It’s insane. I can’t.

In Hollywood, we get to see [Vinny Guadagnino] on Dancing with the Stars. How do you think he did on the show?

At first, I didn’t think he could dance. I’m not trying to be rude, but I didn’t Then I tuned in and was like, “Oh my God! The fans are really loving him, and he was doing so good.” I didn’t think he had it in him. He did so good.

Everyone is always trying to pair you guys together. What can you say about what we will see there? Are we going to see another Vinny this season, too?

Vinny Guadagnino and I were the only single ones going on this trip. A couple of things happen between Vinny and me where I’m like, “Oh gosh, the roomies really want this to go down.” During the middle-end, you see another Vinny that is just odd as hell coming to talk to me. How does this happen to me? Vinny 2.0. I don’t want to give too much away. I’ll put it this way. Vinny 1.0 turns into a Vinny 2.0. You can’t make this stuff up if you tried.

Pauly got really angry at you for throwing water on Nikki [Hall]. Where do things stand between you and them?

That was a really insane experience. Never want to see that again I think Pauly and I are good. Nikki, I haven’t seen you since that vacation. I don’t know where we stand. I don’t have any issues with her, but I know she unfollowed me on Instagram and Twitter out of nowhere. Always something.

Never a dull moment on these vacations. Is there a destination you haven’t gone to yet?

I’ve never been to Italy. I wasn’t in that season back in the day. I want to try it out. I want to live the Italian lifestyle for the week. Eat the pasta., and have the authentic sauce. Everyone is like that was the worst season. They were younger then. I’m like, “Can we do it again with me involved?”

Lastly, you had quite the Twitter feud with WWE superstar Carmella last year. We’ve seen Snooki as part of WrestleMania before. Can we expect you two in the ring down the line?

It’s funny you ask that because I became friendly with Sonya Deville. Love her. I’m a very big fan of wrestling. I did [Impact Wrestling] TNA. I walked in there with Hulk Hogan and Kurt Angle and was in the ring. I was like, “Are they really going to teach me right now?” It was the best experience of my life. I would love to go in that ring with Carmella. She does my,” Um hello.” Get your own thing. You noticed she put my name on her Twitter. She is obsessed with me. Let’s go! Staten Island queen? No, that’s me. Hi. I would love to battle her and be crowned the Staten Island queen because I know I already am. She is crazy. I’ll take her on if she wants.

You have a trainer in the wings in [AEW’s] Zack [Clayton].

And maybe one more person that’s in my life. It’s pretty funny, but you’ll see that later on. We’re going to start filming again to so we should touch on that.

