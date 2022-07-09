‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Feuds With WWE’s Carmella

Is there a Staten Island showdown brewing between Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick and former multi-time WWE women’s champion Carmella?

Things really got heated when Angelina took exception to a WWE tweet about Carmella with the phrase “Ummmm hello.” The reality star accused the sports entertainer of using her catchphrase. Mella clapped back with the classic Mariah Carey “I don’t know her.” The trash talk continued from the MTV staple, who even mentioned the two had spoken years ago.

Fans then chimed in, drawing their line in the sand, while WWE broadcaster Kayla Braxton backed up her girl. She summed the interaction up to another case of a person outside the WWE universe trying to “leach on to the popularity and fame” of superstars in order to gain more clout. Angelina responded that she had been around 14 years with Carmella only “relevant” for the last four or five years. And that the WWE Raw performer should stop using her stuff as her gimmick.

Carmella then asked JWOWW and Snooki to come to get their girl in another tweet, accompanied by a GIF of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino calling Angelina a dirty little hamster.

Bitch please. You know exactly who I am and your whole gimmick is based off of me and Staten Island lollllll @WWE @CarmellaWWE Please take several seats girl. Lol. Get your own shit and cut the crap already. We spoke years ago when u first started with wwe lolllll. Bye https://t.co/5QatyUdiie — Angelina Marie (@angelinamtvjs) July 9, 2022

I will fight her for free @WWE https://t.co/9iYmAO8cFg — Angelina Marie (@angelinamtvjs) July 9, 2022

Needless to say, Angelina is ready to lace up the boots as fans did their own fantasy booking. Angelina is not totally a stranger to the ring, having appeared on Impact Wrestling TV in the midst of Jersey Shore’s initial run in 2011. Funny enough the company looked to cash in on the popularity of the show by featuring the characters Cookie and Robbie E.

There was a point it looked like Angelina might have changed career paths by training at Independent Wrestling Federation’s School. As seen on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the crew even has their own resident pro wrestler in JWOWW’s beau Zack Clayton. So, maybe Angelina will pick up where she left off?

Along with all the accolades accomplished in WWE, Carmella also has experience in Angelina’s world. She was a long-time cast member of Total Divas and filmed a reality series, Corey & Carmella, with her now-husband.



Celebs have been known to try their hand in WWE. Snooki even worked a tag match at WrestleMania. Logan Paul just signed with the company. SummerSlam is on the horizon. WWE often runs in the New York-New Jersey area. So a clash between the adversaries to decide the queen of Staten Island isn’t that far out of the realm of possibility.