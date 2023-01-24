Lucy Hale Set For Lead Role in Upcoming FX Drama Pilot ‘The Answers’

Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale has been cast in the upcoming FX pilot, The Answers, based on the critically acclaimed novel of the same name by Catherine Lacey.

As reported by Variety, Hale is one of six new additions, including Raul Esparza (Retreat), Krys Marshall (For All Mankind), Melanie Field (A League of Their Own), Pallavi Shard (Wedding Season), and Kineta Kunutu (The Blacklist). They join the previously announced David Corenswet (We Own This City).

Hale is set to play the lead role of Mary, a heartbroken young woman who joins an enigmatic experiment that promises to hack love. However, after moving into an idyllic, secluded location with her fellow female participants, she and the other women begin questioning the true nature of the experiment and why they’ve all been tasked with dating the same mysterious man.

Corenswet will play the mysterious man in question, Christopher Skye, who is determined to find the perfect relationship. Esparza portrays Dr. Crowe; Marshall plays Ellis; Field stars as Dani; Sharda portrays Ash; and Kunutu plays Nic.

The project is helmed by screenwriter Kit Steinkellner, who is best known for creating the Facebook Watch series Sorry for Your Loss and the award-winning comic Quince. Steinkellner serves as executive producer alongside Danny Strong, Darren Aronofsky, Mandy Safavi, Ari Handel, and Elizabeth Gesas. Gillian Robespierre will direct the pilot and also serve as exec producer.

Multi-time Teen Choice award winner Hale is best remembered for playing Aria Montgomery in the Freeform series Pretty Little Liars from 2010 to 2017. More recently, she played the titular character in the musical-comedy Katy Keene and DC Lake Edmunds in the AMC+ thriller miniseries Ragdoll. She also appeared in the 2022 comedy film Big Gold Brick.

