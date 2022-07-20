Lucy Hale Teases She Might Appear in ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’

Lucy Hale, who had her breakout role as Aria Montgomery in the original Pretty Little Liars, recently hosted the red carpet premiere of the upcoming reboot, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, and hinted at a potential cameo somewhere down the line.

Speaking with Extra‘s Katie Krause ahead of the event, Hale referred to the evening as a full-circle moment. “It’s actually really crazy because I don’t think I have been back to Warner Brothers since we wrapped, which has been… five years ago,” Hale said. “And then I was reminiscing on my life when this was all happening. It’s just so crazy how life is. I’m really excited to be here — it’s really special.”

Hale played the artsy teen Aria in the original series, which revolved around Aria and her three best friends (Spencer Hastings, Hanna Marin, and Emily Fields) being blackmailed, stalked, and tortured by an anonymous identity known simply as “A.” The popular teen drama ran from June 8, 2010, to June 27, 2017, on Freeform.

As for the upcoming reboot, Hale said, “It’s really freaking cool… They really hone in on the slasher-horror thing, and it’s very nostalgic, and I just, the acting is great, the writing’s great, and it’s just really fun… There’s enough newness that it feels really fresh.”

Developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is the fourth television series in the Pretty Little Liars franchise, based on Sara Shepard’s novels. The series will air on HBO Max and takes place within the same continuity as the previous series, following a group of teenage girls who begin to receive messages from the mysterious “A.”

Hale is not in the new series, which features an ensemble cast headed by Chandler Kinney, Maia Reficco, Bailee Madison, Zaria, and Malia Pyles. However, she hasn’t completely closed the door on a future appearance, despite liking that the two shows are separate.

“I think there’s something really special about how separate they are and… there’s a familiar quality, but I think keeping the stories very separate, it is great, too,” she told Extra when asked if she’s open to reprising her role as Aria. “I don’t know, listen, who knows…? Would I be a mom now? I never say never… So we’ll see.”