Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our FBI Newsletter:

Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto) will once again be balancing a health scare regarding his son, Tyler (Caleb Reese Paul), and a high-pressure case on FBI.

It was in Season 3’s “Fathers and Sons” that Jubal had to be in the field for a case involving a man who was desperate to get his son a kidney as Tyler went to see a doctor and learned he had leukemia. It was caught early and now, two years later, Tyler has been doing well. But now, in the January 24 episode, “Breakdown,” Jubal’s past demons begin to surface when Tyler has a health scare at the same time the FBI deals with a mysterious bioweapon — which has already left two MTA workers dead and one injured — and finding who’s responsible and the location of the next target.

“So far, Tyler has been on a good track. He’s been in remission, been getting stronger, and his health is good. And so there’s no reason to believe it should go in any other direction. But there are going to be certain hiccups and certain moments where a concern will arise that past health struggles will return,” Sisto tells TV Insider. “For this particular episode, [Jubal] is really not expecting it, expecting any problems, and so he’s very caught off guard. I think that is one of the reasons it hits him so heavily.”

What does that mean for the Jubal we’ll see in the episode? He “makes some questionable choices, and that’s saying that lightly,” Sisto admits. “He makes really bad choices. He makes one really bad choice.”

Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) is the one who will begin to suspect something’s going on and confront him. “There’s no way Jubal is going to admit it to her, and so there’s a lot of tension between those two characters throughout,” Sisto previews. “They’re both stubborn characters, and she’s not going to get what she wants the way she wants to get it. And so she does what she can to influence the situation even though it doesn’t happen the way she’d like.”

Let’s just hope Maggie — or anyone — can get through to Jubal before it’s too late.

FBI, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS