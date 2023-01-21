New ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Troy Meyer Is Lady Gaga-Approved

This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

New Jeopardy! champion Troy Meyer has multiple celebrity connections, not the least of which is a compliment from Lady Gaga.

In the January 20 episode of the syndicated game show, Meyer revealed that he got to meet Gaga in her dressing room after a concert. And according to Meyer, the pop star pointed at him and said, “You! You have great style!”

“I was wearing, like, a cardigan and shorts,” the music executive from Tampa, FL, told Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings. “But, like, she noticed it, and I’ve been coasting on it ever since!”

.@ladygaga complimenting your outfit is a win no matter what 😎 Troy Meyer plays TONIGHT on an all-new #Jeopardy! pic.twitter.com/7yKqpGKVqc — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 20, 2023

That’s not Meyer’s only showbiz story: In the previous day’s Jeopardy! show, he revealed that his grandfather was a security guard for 1940s movie star Rita Hayworth, star of Gilda and The Lady from Shanghai, per The Jeopardy! Fan.

After those two episodes, Jeopardy! headed into the weekend with Meyer as the reigning champion, his total winnings amounting to $62,600 so far.

“Dream come true is sort of a cliché, but it really is a dream come true,” Meyer told 10 Tampa Bay before his Jeopardy! debut.

Meyer is also married to a Jeopardy! contestant. Genevieve Sheehan, his wife, competed on the show in 2009, and the couple met through a fan website for the game show, as The New York Times detailed in a 2011 wedding profile for the duo. Sheehan has kept up with trivia, too: Earlier this year, she competed on the ABC game show The Chase.