You may recognize Timothée Chalamet from some of the biggest movies in recent years including Dune, Little Women, Bones and All, Call Me By Your Name, and more, but he’s desperate for Apple to give him a call in a new ad campaign for Apple TV+.

In the funny teaser, Chalamet sits down for a viewing of Best Picture Oscar-winner Coda and tells his pal, “I was in two Best Picture nominees last year.” But despite the clout of his past projects, there’s something missing for the A-lister who keeps noticing other Apple TV+ titles hitting it big.

Following the star where he’s at home alone, in a car surrounded by fans, at a press conference, or relaxing in a spa, Chalamet is inspired by the platform’s titles and fantasizes about the future of his acting career as he considers Apple TV+’s various projects. “Best comedy on TV,” he reads a billboard featuring Ted Lasso. “I could do TV.” The pattern continues while he sits to stream one of the platform’s top shows of 2022 stating, “Severance is weird…I could do weird.”

When he gets a call from pal and Dune costar Jason Momoa and learns the star of See is already working on his next gig with Apple, he can’t help but feel a little left out, particularly when Momoa says of having an Apple series, “at this point, who doesn’t?”

Things come to a head when he sees a tease for Martin Scorsese‘s upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon, noting, “Scorsese, DiCaprio, DeNiro.” Falling dramatically backward onto his bed, Chalamet turns to the camera with a final plea: “Hey Apple, call me?”

The spot harkens back to Apple’s previous ad campaign featuring Jon Hamm who at the time didn’t have a role in any Apple TV+ projects. Since his bit, Hamm has signed on to feature in Season 3 of the streamer’s flagship series The Morning Show. Could Chalamet find a place at Apple TV+ himself? Only time will tell for certain. Check out the fun ad, above, and stay tuned for Apple TV+’s latest titles as we continue forward in 2023.