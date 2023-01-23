An Expectant ‘Good Doctor,’ a New ‘Bachelor,’ ‘Death by Fame’ and ‘Playboy Murders,’ Apocalypse Now on TCM

ABC/Art Streiber

The Good Doctor

10/9c

The curtain fell last week on NBC’s New Amsterdam and Fox’s The Resident, but there’s still plenty of medical mayhem on TV. Witness the return from holiday hiatus of ABC’s earnest hospital drama about autistic savant surgeon Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), who barely gets to celebrate the news of wife Lea’s (Paige Spara) surprise pregnancy before they have to contend with an unexpected complication. Much of the rest of the St. Bonaventure team keeps busy treating a teen with a difficult condition whose past surgeries could complicate his next one.

The Bachelor

Season Premiere 8/7c

There’s an upside to publicly losing in love on The Bachelorette. Chances are always good that you can land your own season of The Bachelor. And so it goes for 26-year-old California tech exec Zach Shallcross, who heals from his breakup with Rachel Recchia by welcoming 30 new prospects to the Bachelor mansion. Will any of these be “the one?” The road to made-for-TV love is rarely trod without incident.

The Neighborhood

8/7c

What’s a retired mechanic to do with so much time on his hands? Calvin Butler (Cedric the Entertainer), urged by wife Tina (Tichina Arnold) to get out of the house, decides to take up the game of cornhole. But is it wise to enter a competitive tournament when you haven’t even thrown your first bag?

Death by Fame

Series Premiere 9/8c

The true-crime channel explores the dark side of the Hollywood dream factory in a series about ill-fated wannabes. The premiere revisits the death of sex therapist Dr. Amie Harwick, better known as Drew Carey’s ex-fiancé, found murdered the day after Valentine’s Day in 2020. Followed by the series premiere of The Playboy Murders (10/9), recounting tragedies within Hugh Hefner’s empire, starting with the 2009 dismemberment murder of Playboy hostess-model Jasmine Fiore, whose reality-star husband became the prime suspect when he was found heading for the Canadian border.

INSIDE MONDAY TV: