‘South Park’: Season 26 Premieres on Comedy Central in February

The boys are back, as Comedy Central has revealed the premiere date for the 26th season of Trey Parker and Matt Stone‘s South Park.

The upcoming season of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning animated series returns on February 8 to Comedy Central, where it has aired on Wednesday nights since 1997. In the footage above, we’re given several iconic establishing shots from the adult cartoon, including a backdrop of the town and the pasture outside of the town, before the scene cuts to Butters getting probed in a laboratory as the words “there’s no place like here” flash on-screen. The show will be available to stream in HD on SouthPark.cc.com, CC.com, and the Comedy Central App post-premiere.

South Park is currently on its way to becoming cable’s longest-running scripted series, following a renewal deal with the network that will see it produce episodes up to Season 30. Signing an expansive deal with MTV Entertainment Studios, South Park‘s co-creators Parker and Stone have also been tapped to make 14 original made-for-streaming movies featuring the show’s beloved characters.

Following HBO Max’s Pandemic Special, movies such as South Park: The Streaming Wars, South Park: Post COVID, South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID, and South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert, have begun to debut on Paramount+, and it will remain as such through until the renewal deal expires.

South Park celebrated the 25th anniversary of its premiere on Comedy Central on August 13, 2022, with the special filmed at Red Rocks Park Amphitheatre. It featured a concert starring Parker and Stone, the band’s Primus and Ween, with a special appearance by members of the band RUSH.

The series has earned five Emmy Awards and a George Foster Peabody Award to date.

South Park, Season 26 Premiere, February 8, 19/9c, Comedy Central