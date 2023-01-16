Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson has apologized for an article he wrote for British tabloid newspaper The Sun in December in which he expressed his “hatred” for Meghan Markle.

In the piece, which was met with fierce backlash, Clarkson made comments about wanting to see Prince Harry‘s wife humiliated in a similar way to a Game of Thrones scene.

After noting that “no matter how heartfelt or profound” an apology is “it’s never enough for the people who called for it in the first place,” Clarkson wrote, “I’m going to try and buck the trend this morning with an apology for the things I said in a Sun column recently about Meghan Markle. I really am sorry. All the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles on my head. This is me putting my hands up. it’s a mea culpa with bells on.”

Clarkson went on to detail everything from his initial filing of the article to the response the day it posted and what followed. “I picked up a copy of The Sun to see what all the fuss was about. We’ve all been there, I guess. In that precise moment when we suddenly realise we’ve completely messed up. you are sweaty and cold at the same time. And your head pounds. And you feel sick. I couldn’t believe what I was reading. Had I really said that? It was horrible,” he wrote.

According to his apology, after reading what he’d written, “I was very angry with myself because in all those controversial days on Top Gear, when I was accused of all sorts of things, it was very rarely sexism. … I’m just not sexist and I abhor violence against women. And yet I seemed to be advocating just that. I was mortified and so was everyone else.” Among those who were angry was his daughter.

“ITV, who make Who Wants to be a Millionaire, and Amazon, who make the Farm Show and the Grand Tour, were incandescent,” he added. Read the entire apology in the Instagram post below.

How will this affect Clarkson’s work with Amazon? According to Variety, Clarkson’s work with Prime Video will end with what’s already in the works there, with Clarkson’s Farm therefore over with its third season and The Grand Tour with an upcoming four specials, both of which should be released in 2024.