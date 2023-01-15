Syfy Renews ‘Chucky’ for Season 3, ‘Reginald the Vampire’ for Season 2

Amid the bloodbath of the television industry’s recent cancelations, Syfy is giving cable TV viewers a much-needed respite. The channel has renewed Chucky and Reginald the Vampire for additional seasons.

That means Chucky, which also airs on USA Network, will get a third season after ranking as a top-10 cable drama series for live-plus-7-days viewers in the 18-to-49 demographic.

“The cast and crew of Chucky would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to season two, which we’re delighted to announce has now spurred the official greenlight on season three,” executive producer Don Mancini said in a statement. “This news has made Chucky very happy. Thank Damballa for that because, otherwise, Chucky would have been frankly impossible to deal with. Many thanks also to our partners at Syfy, USA, and UCP for helping us keep Chucky busy. See you in 2023 for what Chucky himself promises will be his scariest season ever.”

Starring Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Teo Briones, and Brad Dourif, Chuckycontinues the plot of Mancini’s Child’s Play film series and follows teenagers under the influence of the titular homicidal doll.

Reginald the Vampire, meanwhile, will get a second season, after becoming cable TV’s second-most-watched drama in its time slot, in terms of 18-to-49-year-olds watching live or in the first seven days.

In the comedy-horror series, based on Johnny B. Truant’s Fat Vampire book series, Reginald Andres (Jacob Batalon) is an “unlikely hero” in “a world populated by beautiful, fit, and vain vampires,” as Syfy explains in a plot description.

Reginald “will have to navigate every kind of obstacle — the girl he loves but can’t be with, a bully manager at work, and the vampire chieftain who wants him dead,” the cable network adds. “Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own. A new show with a lot of heart and just enough blood, Reginald the Vampire proves the undead life is just as complicated as life itself.”

Created by Harley Peyton, the show also stars Savannah Basley, Em Haine, Georgia Waters, Mandela Van Peebles, Marguerite Hanna, and Sean Yves Lessard.

“The only thing better than getting the opportunity to make a season of television with Syfy is to get the opportunity to do it again,” Peyton said in a statement. “All of us — cast and crew, writers, [and] producers — can hardly wait.”