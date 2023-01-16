Dark Side of ‘Glee,’ ‘Desperate Housewives’ Reunion on ‘Fantasy Island,’ Former Teen Mom to HGTV

Miranda Penn Turin / © Fox Television / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Fox’s musical-comedy Glee made plenty of headlines, not all of them positive, during its run from 2009 to 2015 and afterward. A gossipy three-part docuseries rehashes the darker chapters from the show’s history, including star Cory Montieth’s tragic drug overdose in 2013, Mark Salling’s suicide in 2018 after being charged with possession of child pornography, and Naya Rivera’s accidental drowning in 2020. It’s hardly surprising that the show’s stars and producers didn’t participate in the series, which instead leans on the show’s crew members and stylists, friends and family and entertainment reporters for insight.

Vibes of Desperate Housewives descend upon the island when Teri Hatcher and James Denton guest as Dolly and Dutch, a couple of empty nesters seeking inspiration about what their next chapter together will be. Andy Richter steps on down in his guest role as “Game Show Host,” which sounds an awful lot like wish fulfillment.

As if there was any doubt there are second acts in the lives of some reality stars, Teen Mom 2 veterans Chelsea and Cole DeBoer have moved on to the less sensational arena of HGTV. Their home-renovation business in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is the focus of a new show in which Chelsea uses her design skills and Cole acts as manager on projects including, in the premiere, a wedding planner’s family home. In more personal vignettes, Chelsea and Cole hang at home with their four kids, for whom Cole has been a playhouse resembling their own farmhouse.

