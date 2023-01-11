ABC has announced an impressive lineup of guests for the highly anticipated Not Dead Yet, starring and executive produced by Gina Rodriguez, ahead of its two-episode premiere on February 8.

The series, which follows an obituary writer that sees dead people, will have some star-studded ghosts as guests alongside the previously announced Martin Mull, including Ed Begley Jr., Mo Collins, Deborah S. Craig, Telma Hopkins, Don Lake, Rhea Perlman, Paula Pell, Tony Plana, Brittany Snow, and Julia Sweeney. Additional guest stars are expected to be announced at a later date.

Not Dead Yet follows Nell Serrano (Rodriguez), a broke and newly single self-described disaster, working to restart the life and career she left behind a few years ago. When she lands the only job she can find ― writing obituaries ― Nell starts getting life advice from some unlikely sources, the dead people whose lives she’s writing about. In the trailer above, when she sees her first ghostly figure, she exclaims, “I don’t see dead people,” a nod to the classic 1999 film The Sixth Sense.

Alongside Rodriquez, Not Dead Yet stars Hannah Simone as Sam, Lauren Ash as Lexi, Rick Glassman as Edward, Josh Banday as Dennis, and Angela Gibbs as Cricket.

The pilot is based on Alexandra Potter’s Confessions of a Forty-Something F**k Up, published in 2020, and hails from The Real O’Neals creators Casey Johnson and David Windsor, McG, and 20th Television.

Johnson and Windsor will write and executive produce Not Dead Yet alongside Rodriguez and Dean Holland. McG, Mary Viola, and Corey Marsh will also executive produce via Wonderland Sound and Vision. 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, produces the series.

Not Dead Yet, Series Premiere, Wednesday, February 8, 8:30/7:30c, ABC