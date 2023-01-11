‘Jeopardy! Masters’: Ken Jennings to Host Elite Level Competition With 6 Highest-Ranked Champs

ABC has given the greenlight to Jeopardy! Masters, a new iteration of the long-running quiz show which will feature an elite-level of competitors fans have come to love in recent years.

Hosted by “GOAT” Champion Ken Jennings, the Sony Pictures Television production is a primetime series that will feature the six highest-ranked, current Jeopardy! contestants, who will face off in a Champions League-style event to win the coveted title of Jeopardy! Masters Champion. In addition to this new series announcement, ABC has also renewed its other game shows Claim to Fame, Celebrity Family Feud, and Press Your Luck with premiere dates set to be announced at a later time.

News of Jeopardy! Masters comes fresh off the heels of Jeopardy!‘s annual Tournament of Champions which was won by Amy Schneider. She, along with Matt Amodio, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, James Holzhauer, and Mattea Roach will compete in this new series to determine who is Jeopardy! Masters Champion.

All Super Champs in their own ways, viewers have excitedly tuned in to see these competitors play over the past several years. While Schneider may have won the Tournament of Champions, Masters offers Amodio, Buttrey, He, and Roach a chance at redemption as they all competed against her in the event.

Meanwhile, Holzhauer’s no stranger to the competition, having faced off against Jennings and Brad Rutter in ABC’s other primetime event Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time. Jennings won, but Holzhauer has continued his game show TV run with The Chase alongside others such as Jennings, Rutter, and Buzzy Cohen.

Each hour-long episode will showcase the contestants with two action-packed high-stakes games during which audiences can follow along as these champs go head-to-head. Executive produced by Michael Davies, Jeopardy! Masters is sure to entertain. Stay tuned for more details as this new show takes shape at ABC.