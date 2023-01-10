Jeopardy‘s Tournament of Champions winner Amy Schneider has undoubtedly become one of the show’s most beloved contestants of all time, and even though her Jeopardy! journey is over, she continues to interact and share her life with her fans.

In a recent Glamour interview, Schneider, who won 40 consecutive games between November 2021 and January 2022, explained her frequent engagement with fans, stating, “I sort of fell into it; I just started with my first game, and people liked it and kept going.”

“But really what it’s been about is that as a lifelong Jeopardy fan, I’ve always kind of wanted to hear about [that perspective],” she continued. “I’m also somebody that likes to be open and transparent, so it fit with my natural personality.”

Of course, she has had to deal with her fair share of Twitter trolls, too, many of them having made transphobic comments. But the Oakland, California native does not let the haters get to her.

“None of you are saying anything new. You’ve got the same three arguments, all of which I’ve heard, all of which I argued to myself before coming out,” she said.

She also shared her support for members of the LGBTQ+ community who might be thinking about coming out. “I would say that yes, there are “haters” out there, but the benefits of coming out and living your true self are so much greater than you can even imagine until you’ve experienced it,” she shared.

“I’ve gotten so much more out of being myself. I wouldn’t be here today, I wouldn’t have been successful on Jeopardy, I wouldn’t have met my wife. Everything about my life now started with my choice to come out.”

As for what’s next, Schneider continues to work on a book and a podcast series but is keeping her other projects close to her chest. “You’re going to see more of me for sure,” she promised.

While Schneider plans her next career move, we have rounded up some of her cutest selfies, featuring holiday snaps and pics with her wife, Genevieve Davis, who she married on May 9, 2022.