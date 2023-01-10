Tito’s Shorties Classic Pitch & Putt Charity Skins Game Comes to Golf Channel

Tito's Shorties Classic golf tournament
PGA Tour Entertainment

Golfers with a good short game are going long for charity.

The second annual Tito’s Shorties Classic pitch and putt match, presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, premieres nationally in primetime Wednesday on Golf Channel.

Filmed at Butler Park Pitch and Putt in Austin, Texas, the Tito’s Shorties Classic features the Tito’s Texas Team Skins game and pits Tito’s Shorties Classic veterans Joel Dahmen and Harry Higgs against newcomers Keith Mitchell and Beau Hossler.

Tito’s Texas Team Skins format adds wrinkles to the Skins game with Reverse Mulligans, Bonus Skins for closest-to-the-pin tee shots, and Super Skins for any player scoring a hole-in-one.

For every point each player wins in Skins, Tito’s will donate $10,000 to that player’s designated charity for a total donation of $290,000:

Joel Dahmen: Dahmen Family Foundation
Harry Higgs: Fore the Kids
Keith Mitchell: Nantz National Alzheimer Center
Beau Hossler: Austin Community Foundation

Sports broadcaster and golf analyst Amanda Balionis Renner and the Bob Does Sports crew handle the TV commentary.

Second Annual Tito’s Shorties Classic, Wednesday, January 11, 7/6c, Golf Channel

