A ‘NCIS’ Three-Way, College Football Championship, ‘Detectorists’ Special, ‘Koala Man’

All three NCIS shows team up for a mega-crossover airing in one night. No. 1 Georgia faces No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Cult British comedy Detectorists returns for a movie-length special. Hulu goes Down Under for hapless superhero antics in the animated Koala Man.

CBS

NCIS

8/7c

The stakes are high when the various teams of mothership NCIS, spinoffs NCIS: Hawai’i (9/8c) and NCIS: Los Angeles (10/9c) combine forces for the first time in a three-part crossover airing on the same night. It all begins on NCIS with the various team members gathering in Washington, D.C. to celebrate the retirement of a training professor and mentor, whose shocking so-called suicide leads them to a hitman and a manhunt that turns deadly when a bounty is put on the agents’ heads. Along the way, a cross-platform kidnapping puts Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), Jimmy (Brian Dietzen) and Sam (LL Cool J) in the same room as a shady CIA agent, and in the finale, the search is on for a missing Kilbride (Gerald McRaney).

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

College Football Playoff National Championship

7:30/6:30c

Top college teams meet to decide the national championship in Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium, with No. 1 Georgia battling No. 3 TCU for the title. Will the Bulldogs prevail, or can the Horned Frogs pull an upset?

Acron TV

Detectorists

Special

How we’ve missed Andy (Mackenzie Crook) and Lance (Toby Jones), those forlorn treasure hunters wandering hill and dale in north Essex with their metal detectors. In a 75-minute special, arriving roughly five years after the British cult comedy ended its three-season run, the buddies may have stumbled upon their greatest discovery, finding medieval artifacts in a heretofore unexplored tract. But a disagreement could tarnish what had been a wonderful friendship.

Hulu

Koala Man

Series Premiere

Australian animator Michael Cusack (Smiling Friends) is the driving creative force, and lead voice, of an irreverent adult toon executive produced by Rick and Morty’s Justin Roiland. Cusack is Kevin, a middle-aged suburban mensch and family man who fancies himself a superhero, though he’s basically a glorified neighborhood-watch nag in the Aussie suburb of Dapto. Though he rarely wins his encounters with local bullies and even stray pets, could hapless Kevin rise to the occasion when actual forces of evil descend upon his town? The impressive voice cast includes Hugh Jackman, Succession’s Sarah Snook and Flight of the Conchords’s Jemaine Clement.

Inside Monday TV:

Alert: Missing Persons Unit (9/8c, Fox): The crime drama moves into its regular time period, as Jason (Scott Caan) and Nikki (Dania Ramirez) seek more information about their prodigal son Keith’s (Graham Verchere) kidnapper.

Quantum Leap (10/9c, NBC): Ben (Raymond Lee)’s latest leap has an ER vibe when he inhabits the body of Seattle medical resident Alexandra Tomkinson, who has her hands full dealing with victims from a train crash.

I Didn’t See You There (10/9c, PBS): Reid Davenport’s unsparing and award-winning POV documentary films the world entirely from his physical perspective as a visibly disabled person.