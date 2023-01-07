Prince Harry on ’60 Minutes,’ Reba Is ‘The Hammer,’ ‘Great and Small’ Wedding, ‘Mayfair Witches’

60 Minutes/YouTube

60 Minutes

7:30/6:30c

SUNDAY: The success of Netflix’s recent Harry & Meghan docuseries suggests our obsession with the willingly exiled Duke of Sussex and his bride has not abated. In anticipation of next week’s publication of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, he begins his U.S. media blitz with a double-length segment on TV’s leading newsmagazine, interviewed by Anderson Cooper. (The night’s other segment is a profile by Lesley Stahl of prolific film composer Hans Zimmer, which is kind of like being one of the other acts booked on the night The Beatles first performed on The Ed Sullivan Show.)

Lifetime

The Hammer

Movie Premiere 8/7c

SATURDAY: “How do,” chirps feisty traveling judge Kim Wheeler (Reba McEntire) at first meeting. She sure is a folksy jurist, but watch out if you cross her, because she swings a mighty gavel—thus her “Hammer” nickname, which suits the agreeable movie based on the antics of Nevada’s own Kimberly Wanker. In what feels like the launching pad for a series or series of movies (nothing announced yet), The Hammer finds Kim taking over Nevada’s 5th District court after the suspicious death of her predecessor, a case that puts her and her family—including a sister (Reba co-star Melissa Peterman) who runs a local trailer-park brothel—in jeopardy. Rex Linn, McEntire’s real-life beau and Big Sky co-star, plays the local bigshot whose friendly overtures to Kim flirt with a conflict of interest. Reba is an authentic TV star, and The Hammer’s robes fit her to a T.

PBS

All Creatures Great and Small

Season Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: You are cordially invited to the wedding of veterinarian James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) and his Yorkshire lass Helen Alderson (Rachel Stenton) as the third season of the charming period drama ensues. The winds of war are blowing in 1939, but James’ sense of duty for now is torn between his nuptials and a local farmer whose cows need to be tested for TB. (On their wedding morn?) A missing ring and a frantic shoe exchange add levity to an hour that gets the season off to a rousing start. Creatures is the centerpiece of an all-new night of PBS drama including the Season 3 premieres of Victorian detective caper Miss Scarlet and the Duke (8/7c) and 1900s psychological mystery Vienna Blood (10/9c).

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches

Series Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: (Also streaming on AMC+; premiere simulcast on BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv). Joining what the network is labeling the “Anne Rice Immortal Universe”: an adaptation of Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy, which plays like a weak Gothic stepsister to AMC’s more compellingly erotic Interview with the Vampire series. A tremulous Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus) stars as Rowan Fielding, a San Francisco neurosurgeon who learns her true heritage lies in New Orleans with a family of conflicted witches. Rowan’s headstrong nature presents a challenge to Lasher (Jack Huston doing his best Johnny Depp impersonation), the ancient and seductive supernatural entity who has haunted the Mayfair clan for ages and stalks his new prey like the Phantom of the French Quarter. (See the full review.)

Shane Mahood/FOX

Alert: Missing Persons Unit

Series Premiere 8/7c

SUNDAY: The missing ingredient in this crime drama is originality—and believability. Set in Philly, the generic and overheated Alert stars Hawaii Five-0 veteran Scott Caan as an ex-military private contractor recruited by his ex-wife (Dania Ramirez) to join her missing-persons unit—just as the former couple gets news that their long-vanished son Keith (Graham Verchere) has emerged after six years in mysterious captivity. If it is really Keith…

