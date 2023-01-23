Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our 9-1-1: Lone Star Newsletter:

Raining frogs, airborne port-a-potties, a county fair in chaos…9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 definitely knows how to make an entrance!

The Texas-based first responders drama blasts into Season 4 on Tuesday, January 24 with a local carnival at the center of a freak weather event known as a derecho. It packs tornadolike conditions, flash floods and, yes, even some amphibians that get sucked up into the clouds before falling back to the ground.

“Funny enough, the week we were shooting our derecho, a similar storm was making news in the Midwest,” notes showrunner Tim Minear. “The green skies were all over Twitter.”

Also part of the wreckage: a burning Ferris wheel with a father and daughter trapped inside. In order to survive, they’ll have to jump, trusting the emergency responders below to catch them. Check out the high-stakes moment in the TV Insider exclusive clip above.

The winds of change are blowing in for Station 126. Having gotten good news after a recent health scare, cancer survivor and firehouse captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) is seizing the day with some new motorcycle-lovin’ pals who have a dark political agenda. His son T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein), now engaged to Austin P.D. beau Carlos (Rafael L. Silva), sees the planning upended by a gasp-inducing revelation.

This “impacts them in big ways in the first part of the season,” Minear hints.

Finally, widowed EMS captain Tommy Vega (Gina Torres) is set to make a divine connection to the single dad from the Ferris wheel, Trevor (Lucifer’s D.B. Woodside), during a rescue that could prove life-changing for them both.

“These two have chemistry to spare,” Minear raves of the reunited Suits couple. “Trevor allows Tommy to have some fun. Which she deserves.”

9-1-1: Lone Star, Season Premiere 8/7c, Fox