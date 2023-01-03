‘1899’: Netflix Cancels Sci-Fi Drama After One Season

Martin Holmes
Comments
Aneurin Barnard, Emily Beecham, and Andreas Pietschmann in Netflix's 1899
Netflix

1899, the multilingual German period mystery-sci-fi thriller, will not be returning for Season 2, as Netflix has canceled the series after just one season.

Showrunners Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, who were also behind the hit Netflix time travel drama Dark, revealed the news on social media on Monday, January 2. “With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed,” Friese and bo Odar shared in a joint statement posted on Odar’s Instagram account.

“We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a 2nd and 3rd season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned. That’s life,” the statement continued. “We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by baranboodar (@baranboodar)

1899, which premiered on November 17, 2022, followed a group of European emigrants traveling from Southampton, U.K., on a steamship to begin new lives in New York City. Like Dark before it, the series involved many sci-fi and mystery elements, with strange goings-on happening aboard the ship, turning the journey into a terrifying nightmare for its passengers.

The series starred Dark alum alongside Emily Beecham (The Pursuit of Love), Aneurin Barnard (Peaky Blinders), Miguel Bernardeau (Elite), Mathilde Ollivier (Overlord), Jonas Bloquet (Marie Antoinette), and many more.

'The Pale Blue Eye': Harry Melling Says His Edgar Allan Poe Is an 'Intellectual Show-Off'
Related

'The Pale Blue Eye': Harry Melling Says His Edgar Allan Poe Is an 'Intellectual Show-Off'

“So sad,” Pietschmann commented on bo Odar’s Instagram post. “To all involved in making @netflix1899 this is not how it deserved to end thank you Bo and Jantje,” added Barnard. Meanwhile, Beecham simply shared a crying face emoji.

1899 is the most expensive German television series of all time, with a budget of at least €60 million ($62.2 million), with Netflix investing €48 million in the project. Filming took place on a newly-built virtual production stage operated by Friese and bo Odar’s sister company Dark Bay at Studio Babelsberg.

Friese and bo Odar served as executive producers on the series, with Friese writing and bo Odar directing.

1899, Season 1, Streaming, Netflix

1899 - Netflix

1899 where to stream

1899

Andreas Pietschmann

Aneurin Barnard

Jonas Bloquet

Mathilde Ollivier

Miguel Bernardeau




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
James Lafferty, Bethany Joy Lenz, Hilarie Burton, Chad Michael Murray, Tyler Hilton, Lee Norris, Sophia Bush, and Antwon Tanner in 'One Tree Hill'
1
Tyler Hilton on Why People Still Love ‘One Tree Hill’
Tyler Labine in 'New Amsterdam'
2
‘New Amsterdam’: Tyler Labine Offers Hope for Iggy & Martin Despite Divorce
Leslie Grace and Brendan Fraser behind the scenes of 'Batgirl'
3
‘Batgirl’: Leslie Grace Unveils BTS Photos From Axed HBO Max Movie
4
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches,’ ‘SVU’ & More That Top Our Ranking
Jeremy Renner speaks onstage during the 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards
5
Jeremy Renner Remains in Critical Condition After Surgery