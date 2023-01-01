‘The Company You Keep’: Milo Ventimiglia Plays Con Artist in Teaser for ABC Drama (VIDEO)

“I’m a criminal,” says Milo Ventimiglia in the first teaser for ABC‘s upcoming drama series The Company You Keep, the actor’s first television role since This Is Us ended its run last year.

In the newly released video (watch below), viewers get their first glimpse of Ventimiglia’s con man Charlie and Catherine Haena Kim‘s (Boyfriends of Christmas Past) undercover CIA agent Emma as they meet at a bar. “I’m a yoga instructor,” says Charlie, “I’m a pageant queen turned rocket scientist,” replies Emma. It’s clear that both of them are hiding the truth.

According to the show’s official synopsis, a night of passion leads to love between Charlie and Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. Charlie ramps up operations in hopes of getting out of the “family business” for good, while Emma closes in on a vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debuts in hand.

As Charlie and Emma’s worlds begin to collide, it forces the both of them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.

The series comes from Julia Cohen (Legion) and is based on the Korean Broadcasting System series My Fellow Citizens. Cohen serves as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Phil Klemmer. Ventimiglia is also on board as an executive producer alongside Russ Cundiff, Jon M. Chu, Caitlin Foito, Todd Harthan, and Lindsay Goffman.

In addition to Ventimiglia and Kim, the cast also includes William Fichtner (O.G.) as Leo, Tim Chiou (Space Force) as David, Freda Foh Shen (9-1-1) as Grace, James Saito (Dash & Lily) as Joseph, Sarah Wayne Callies (Council of Dads) as Birdie, Felisha Terrell (The Tomorrow War) as Daphne, and Polly Draper (Side Effects) as Fran.

The Company You Keep, Premieres, Sunday, February 19, 10/9c, ABC

