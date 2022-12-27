TV Talk with Groucho Marx and Dick Cavett, José Andrés in Spain, Chelsea Handler on Netflix, Prince Albert on Oceans
PBS’ American Masters explores the friendship of comedy legend Groucho Marx and talk-show great Dick Cavett. Chef and humanitarian José Andrés samples the cuisine of his Spanish homeland with his three daughters. Chelsea Handler brings her bawdy wit to Netflix in a new stand-up special. Monaco’s Prince Albert advocates on behalf of clean oceans in a timely documentary.
American Masters
The great Groucho Marx was known to say, “I refuse to join any club that would have me as a member.” But that didn’t stop him from making multiple appearances on his friend’s The Dick Cavett Show, including a legendary solo guest shot in June of 1969. A documentary special tracks their friendship from when they first met in 1961 (at playwright George S. Kaufman’s funeral) through Marx mentoring the young writer/comedian on his journey to late-night stardom. Cavett reflects on their relationship in new interviews, sharing highlights from Groucho’s appearances on his fabled talk show.
José Andrés & Family in Spain
Fill your glass with sangria and settle in for a six-part culinary travelogue, starring the famed chef and humanitarian José Andrés as he tours his homeland of Spain, savoring the regional cuisines with his three daughters Carlota, Inés and Lucia. If your taste leans toward tapas and paella, you’re in luck as the Andrés clan travels from Barcelona to Madrid, through Andalusia and Valencia to the volcanic terrain of Lanzarote in the Canary Islands.
Chelsea Handler: Revolution
In her latest Netflix special, directed by Jo Koy, the irreverent comedian riffs on dating during the pandemic and a subsequent invasion from her family. She also explains in no uncertain terms why she’d rather rescue dogs than have children. Lucky dogs!
Ocean Emergency: Currents of Hope
HRH Prince Albert of Monaco, who probably thanks his stars daily that he doesn’t have a show like The Crown dramatizing his every movement, would rather think big thoughts about the state of the world’s oceans. In a two-hour documentary spotlighting his crusade for clean waters, the prince provides evidence of how polluted the oceans’ fragile ecosystems have become, with tips on how we can all improve matters. (One place to start: reduce reliance on plastics.)
Inside Tuesday TV:
- Charade (8/7c, Turner Classic Movies): The movie channel devotes the night to films chosen this year for the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress. The lineup begins with 1963’s delightful mystery-comedy starring Audrey Hepburn and Cary Grant at the height of their charisma. Followed by Frederick Wiseman’s 1967 documentary Titicut Follies (10/9c), 1972’s Super Fly (11:30/10:30c), and overnight, the 1977 gay-rights mosaic Word Is Out: Stories of Some of Our Lives (1:15am/12:15c) and 1950’s Oscar-winning Cyrano de Bergerac (3:30 am/2:30c), starring José Ferrer.
- Chef Dynasty: House of Fang (9/8c, Food Network): Chef Kathy Fang headlines this docuseries about expanding her San Francisco eatery Fang with help from her less fusion-forward father cum business partner.
- Welcome to Chippendales (streaming on Hulu): In the penultimate episode of the true-crime docudrama, insecure club founder Steve Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani) hits rock bottom—which is not good news for his business partner Nick (Murray Bartlett), causing horrified wife Irene (Annaleigh Ashford) to finally see the light and head for the (Hollywood) hills.
- Wagatha: A Courtroom Drama (streaming on BritBox): Michael Sheen (Masters of Sex) stars in a drama, recreating court transcripts, of a notorious celebrity trial pitting two wives of British footballers in a case involving leaked Instagram stories.