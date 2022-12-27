TV Talk with Groucho Marx and Dick Cavett, José Andrés in Spain, Chelsea Handler on Netflix, Prince Albert on Oceans

PBS

The great Groucho Marx was known to say, “I refuse to join any club that would have me as a member.” But that didn’t stop him from making multiple appearances on his friend’s The Dick Cavett Show, including a legendary solo guest shot in June of 1969. A documentary special tracks their friendship from when they first met in 1961 (at playwright George S. Kaufman’s funeral) through Marx mentoring the young writer/comedian on his journey to late-night stardom. Cavett reflects on their relationship in new interviews, sharing highlights from Groucho’s appearances on his fabled talk show.

José Andrés & Family in Spain

Fill your glass with sangria and settle in for a six-part culinary travelogue, starring the famed chef and humanitarian José Andrés as he tours his homeland of Spain, savoring the regional cuisines with his three daughters Carlota, Inés and Lucia. If your taste leans toward tapas and paella, you’re in luck as the Andrés clan travels from Barcelona to Madrid, through Andalusia and Valencia to the volcanic terrain of Lanzarote in the Canary Islands.

Chelsea Handler: Revolution

In her latest Netflix special, directed by Jo Koy, the irreverent comedian riffs on dating during the pandemic and a subsequent invasion from her family. She also explains in no uncertain terms why she’d rather rescue dogs than have children. Lucky dogs!

Ocean Emergency: Currents of Hope

HRH Prince Albert of Monaco, who probably thanks his stars daily that he doesn’t have a show like The Crown dramatizing his every movement, would rather think big thoughts about the state of the world’s oceans. In a two-hour documentary spotlighting his crusade for clean waters, the prince provides evidence of how polluted the oceans’ fragile ecosystems have become, with tips on how we can all improve matters. (One place to start: reduce reliance on plastics.)

