Watergate comes to TV once more in White House Plumbers.

HBO shared the premiere date and first teaser on Friday, December 9, showing Woody Harrelson (True Detective, Cheers) and Justin Theroux (The Leftovers) as the men who would inadvertently kick Richard Nixon out of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

White House Plumbers, premiering in March 2023, tells the story of how Nixon’s own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt (Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Theroux) accidentally toppled the presidency they were zealously trying to protect. It’s based in part on public records and the book Integrity by Egil “Bud” Krogh and Matthew Krogh. Egil is played by Rich Sommer (Mad Men) in the series.

“Gentlemen, the President needs men of action,” Gleeson’s Dean tells Hunt and Liddy in the teaser above. “Your new mission is to make sure he wins this election.” Harrelson inquires what that entails, and the truth comes out. “Sabotage, espionage, infiltration, bare-knuckle tactics. Same s**t they do to us every election,” Gleeson replies.

Hunt and Liddy are then planted as White House employees and warned of getting caught. Harrelson chuckles at the thought, but we all know what’s in store. Check out the tongue-in-cheek teaser above to get a glimpse into Harrelson and Theroux’s wry pair.

The White House Plumbers teaser shows off the impressive cast, which includes Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) as Dorothy Hunt, Domhnall Gleeson (The Patient) as Nixon’s White House Counsel John Dean, Judy Greer (Reboot) as Fran Liddy, Kiernan Shipka (Swimming With Sharks) as Kevan Turner, Tony Plana (Room 104) as Eugenio “Muscolito” Martinez, and Kathleen Turner (The Kominsky Method) as Dita Beard.

The dramedy also stars Toby Huss (Blonde) as James McCord, Ike Barinholtz (The Afterparty) as Jeb Magruder, Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy) as Frank Sturgis, Yul Vazquez (Books of Blood) as Bernard “Macho” Barker, Alexis Valdés (Natural Born Narco) as Felipe De Diego, Nelson Ascencio (Gordita Chronicles) as Virgilio “Villo” Gonzalez, Zoe Levin (Bonding) as Lisa Hunt, and Liam James (Deadly Class) as Saint John Hunt.

White House Plumbers is directed and executive produced by David Mandel; created, written, and executive produced by Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck; executive produced by Frank Rich, David Bernad, Gregg Fienberg, Justin Theroux, Woody Harrelson, Len Amato, and Ruben Fleischer. The limited series is an HBO co-production with executive producers Paul Lee, Mark Roybal, and Nne Ebong.

White House Plumbers, Limited Series Premiere, March 2023, HBO