New details are out about the movie which brings Idris Elba back as John Luther, this time on Netflix.

The streaming service has announced an official title — Luther: The Fallen Sun — as well as released new photos for the film premiering in March 2023. It will have been about four years (depending on if you watched in the UK or US) since we last saw Elba in the role in the Season 5 finale — when Luther was arrested and Ruth Wilson’s Alice may or may not have died. Check out the images above and below.

In Luther: The Fallen Sun, a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary. The film also stars Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, and Dermot Crowley, who returns as Martin Schenk.

Neil Cross wrote the film, which was directed by Jamie Payne. Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, David Ready, Cross, and Elba are producers. Executive producers are Dan Finlay, Brendan Ferguson, Miki Emmerich, Kris Thykier, and Priscilla Parish.

The five seasons of Luther were released in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, and 2019. Over its run, it was nominated for 11 Emmys (including for acting for Elba, writing for Cross, and Miniseries or Movie). Elba was also nominated for a BAFTA TV Award and won the Screen Actors Guild Award in 2016 for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries. Elba also won the Golden Globe in 2012 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television and was nominated another three times.

Luther: The Fallen Sun, Movie Premiere, March 2023, Netflix