Netflix Reveals First Look Images From Upcoming ‘Luther’ Film (PHOTOS)

Idris Elba‘s DCI John Luther seems to be leaving the streets of London and heading to new territory judging by the first images from Netflix‘s upcoming Luther film.

The forthcoming feature will see The Wire alum reprise the lead role he played across five seasons of the popular British crime thriller. As the new photos show, Elba is sporting his now signature tweed coat as he transforms into the ingenious but tormented detective. But while the dress sense might be the same, the location is not.

In the first image, Elba is seen trudging across a snowy terrain, with mountains in the background, peeking over the horizon. Based on his pained look and gritted teeth, we can imagine the troubled police detective wishes he had brought a thicker jacket.

The second photo sees the actor standing in what appears to be an underground railway tunnel. There are no details as of yet on where exactly these new images were filmed or set in. However, Elba has confirmed that the action will move out of England’s capital.

“We break out of the gritty streets of London; we take it outside of that a little bit,” Elba said in a recent interview with Empire. “And that’s great. It feels like now we’re entering a different life of the Luther experience.”

He also explained how this change of location allows the show to dig deeper into Luther’s personality. “We really peel the onion back here because we had the time and scale to do that,” he stated. “It also gives Neil [Cross] a lot more, you know, Luther-land to play with, in terms of where Luther can go, how he goes, what the landscape is.”

Luther was created by Neil Cross and aired for five seasons between 2010 and 2019. In addition to Elba, the series also starred the likes of Ruth Wilson, Paul McGann, Warren Brown, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Rose Leslie, and Dermot Crowley, the latter reprising his role for the movie. Also joining the film are Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis.

