Mexican Pop Group RBD Teases Reunion Tour in New Video

RBD, the beloved pop group formed on the Mexican telenovela Rebelde in the early 2000s, is back and teasing a potential reunion tour in 2023.

It’s been almost 14 years since the group disbanded, but a recent Instagram video on the official RBD account has fans excited about a potential comeback. The nostalgic video includes clips from the original Televisa telenovela alongside more recent black-and-white shots of band members Dulce María, Christian Chávez, Anahí, Christopher von Uckermann, and Maite Perroni.

The video starts with Anahí’s character Mia Colucci saying (in Spanish), “You know what I dream about? I dream of being able to go back in time and that one day everything will be as before.” This is followed later in the video by Von Uckermann’s Diego Bustamante, saying, “Maybe we can’t go back, but we can still hold on to it for a while.”

In between the classic clips are emotional scenes from a recent reunion between the five singers and actors. Alfonso Herrera, who was an original member of the group, is not included in the video and wasn’t tagged as part of the announcement.

The end of the video directs fans to SoyreBelde.world, which features a countdown alongside the sentence, “Prepara tu corbata, Enero 19 2023,” which translates to “Prepare your tie, January 19, 2023.” The tie is a reference to the iconic school uniform from the hit telenovela.

Rebelde, which premiered in October 2004, was set in the Elite Way School, a prestigious private boarding school on the outskirts of Mexico City, and revolved around six adolescent students forming a band. The on-screen band became a real-life sensation, even after the show ended in 2006, becoming one of the best-selling Latin music artists, releasing nine albums and receiving two Latin Grammy nominations.

While the group called it quits in 2009, Chávez, Anahí, von Uckermann, and Perroni briefly reunited on December 26, 2020, for a virtual concert, where they performed the band’s greatest hits for the first time in over a decade.

Earlier this year, Netflix launched a new version of Rebelde, featuring a whole new generation of students at Elite Way School. It was quickly renewed for a second season, which was released on July 27, 2022.