‘Boy Meets World’ Cast Reunites for C2E2 2023

The Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo’s list of guests for 2023 is beginning to take form, as TV Insider exclusively announces that the cast of Boy Meets World will be attending the event from March 31 to April 2, 2023. During all three days of C2E2, actors Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, Trina McGee, William Daniels, Will Friedel, and Bonnie Bartlett of Boy Meets World/Girl Meets World will be offering photo ops and autographs for fans of the series. The cast will also be participating in a reunion panel, with the date and time of the event to be announced.

C2E2 2023 takes place at McCormick Place in Chicago, and tickets are currently on sale. For fans unable to attend the event in person, fans can purchase digital tickets to receive access to live video panels from all three days for most major panel rooms. There will also be audio streams available for panels in smaller rooms, as well as VOD access to the recordings for 30 days after C2E2. Fans can also receive autographs from the Boy Meets World cast by sending an item to SWAU, ReedPop’s official send-in autograph partner, to be returned with a personalized message.

C2E2 is a comic, cosplay, and pop culture convention in the heart of downtown Chicago, where fan-favorite celebrities, exhibitors, comic artists, and authors gather to celebrate the fandoms they love. The expo is set to include several autograph sessions, panels, screening rooms, exclusives, After Dark events, and a massive Artist Alley.

Boy Meets World was a beloved pillar of ABC’s TGIF lineup, lasting seven seasons and more than 150 episodes. The sitcom centered on Ben Savage’s Cory Matthews growing up alongside his family, friends, and teachers. It’s lived on thanks to DVDs, syndication, and streaming, not to mention the spinoff Girl Meets World.