Alex Cross TV Series Adds ‘Murdoch Mysteries’ Star Siobhan Murphy

Siobhan Murphy, a Canadian actress best known for playing Ruth Newsome in the mystery drama series Murdoch Mysteries, is set to recur in the Amazon Original series Cross.

As reported by Deadline, Murphy will star opposite Aldis Hodge (Black Adam) in the thriller series created by Ben Watkins, based on the best-selling Alex Cross book series by James Patterson. The project comes from Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television.

Hodge will portray the titular Alex Cross, while Murphy stars as Tania Hightower, a highly driven and unstoppable journalist who works as a news reporter for the Post. Hightower covers news stories across all of Washington, D.C., but her passion, loyalty, and interest lie less in the political class and more in the often-overlooked population of our nation’s capital.

The series revolves around Metropolitan Police Department detective and father, Alex Cross, as he faces threats to his family and the city of Washington, D.C. Cross has a unique skill for identifying murderers by digging into the psyches of killers and their victims. He is brilliant but flawed, a doting father and family man who is driven to obsession by his hunt for killers.

In addition to Murphy and Hodge, the series also stars Ryan Eggold (New Amsterdam), Isaiah Mustafa (Shadowhunters), Alona Tal (SEAL Team), Johnny Ray Gill (Underground), and Eloise Mumford (Chicago Fire).

While best known for her work on CBC’s Murdoch Mysteries, Murphy was also a series regular on the Netflix comedy Merry Happy Whatever. Her other credits include Good Witch, Orphan Black, Heartland, Filth City, and Modern Family.

Cross is executive produced by Watkins, Hodge, Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, and Craig Siebels, with Patterson, Bill Robinson, and Patrick Santa executive producing for James Patterson Entertainment. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell will executive produce for Skydance Television.

