Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized After On-Set Medical Emergency: Report

Sharon Osbourne reportedly fell ill on the set of a paranormal TV show on Friday, December 16, and was taken to the hospital.

According to TMZ, the 70-year-old had a medical emergency on Friday while shooting the show at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, CA. The Ventura County Fire Department told the site that emergency medical personnel answered a “medical call” at the inn at 6:30 local time on Friday night and transported a patient — whom Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar confirmed to be Osbourne — to Santa Paula Hospital. A manager at the Glen Tavern Inn, meanwhile, told TMZ there was an “emergency” at the property.

No further details about Osbourne’s emergency or condition are available at this time.

Details about the show Osbourne was filming are also sketchy: TMZ notes that the inn was once featured on Travel Channel’s Ghost Adventures, and People reports Osbourne’s show is ghost-themed, as well.

The Osbourne family has weathered other medical issues recently. Sharon, husband Ozzy Osbourne, and daughter Kelly Osbourne all came down with COVID-19 earlier this year, and Sharon had also a case of the virus in 2020 and was briefly hospitalized, according to People. And Ozzy, who’s living with Parkinson’s disease, had a “major operation” that would “determine the rest of his life” in June, as Sharon said on her British talk show The Talk.

Before those health sagas, Sharon went under the knife in 2002 after being diagnosed with colon cancer, and she announced in 2012 that she had gotten a double mastectomy to ward off breast cancer, per The Hollywood Reporter.

On the professional front, the former co-host of CBS’ The Talk will star alongside her family members in Home to Roost, an upcoming BBC docuseries about the Osbourne’s return to the U.K. and their new life in the English countryside.